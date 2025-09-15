Fed Expected to Cut Rates Amid Growing Divisions and Trump Pressure

TLDR

The Federal Reserve is poised to cut rates for the first time in nine months.

Trump has pressured the Fed to reduce borrowing costs to boost housing.

Unemployment claims are rising, signaling a softening labor market.

The Fed faces divisions over the scale of the rate cut, with some favoring smaller cuts.

The Federal Reserve is set to announce a rate cut this week for the first time in nine months. This decision comes at a time when the U.S. economy faces a slowing labor market, persistent inflation, and increasing pressure from President Donald Trump. However, divisions among Fed officials and the potential long-term effects on inflation are complicating the situation.

Rising Concerns Over Labor Market and Inflation

Recent data has shown a softening labor market, with the number of unemployment claims rising and employment growth showing signs of slowing. The Fed’s decision will reflect concerns about a potential economic downturn. Despite these concerns, inflation remains above the central bank’s target of 2%. Some Fed officials worry that further rate cuts could push inflation even higher, especially with ongoing tariffs.

Vincent Reinhart, Chief Economist at BNY Investments, noted that there are “weaknesses in the employment data” that may prompt the Fed to respond. However, he does not foresee a series of continuous cuts after this week’s decision. The challenge for the Fed is to balance the need to support economic growth with the risks posed by rising inflation.

President Trump’s Influence on the Fed’s Decision

President Trump has repeatedly pressured the Federal Reserve to cut rates, claiming that lower borrowing costs would stimulate economic growth, particularly in the housing market. In recent comments, Trump stated, “It’s perfect for cutting,” predicting that the central bank would announce a substantial reduction this week.

Trump’s influence has become a growing factor in the Fed’s decision-making process. He has publicly criticized Jerome Powell, the Fed Chair, calling him “incompetent” and blaming him for the sluggish recovery in the housing market. Although Trump had attempted to fire Powell earlier in the year, he has backed off for now and stated he will wait until next year to replace him.

Divisions Among Fed Officials

The upcoming meeting of the Federal Reserve is expected to be contentious, with divisions among policymakers about how aggressively to cut rates. Some Fed members are calling for a smaller reduction, while others are pushing for a more significant cut. The possibility of multiple dissents at this meeting, potentially the highest number since 1990, reflects the uncertainty surrounding the decision.

Pat Harker, the former President of the Philadelphia Fed, pointed out that it is not clear whether this rate cut will signal the beginning of a broader trend. He remarked that it’s “not obvious” that the Fed will continue with a series of cuts after this initial move. This uncertainty reflects the delicate balance the Fed must maintain in responding to the mixed signals from the economy.

Market Reactions and Expectations

The market has widely priced in a 0.25% cut, with some even speculating that the Fed could lower rates by 0.50%. While there is little expectation for an aggressive cut, analysts are watching closely for any shifts in the Fed’s tone. “Attention will quickly turn to the tone of the policy board statement,” noted market analyst Chris Weston of Pepperstone.

Equity markets have recently shown positive movement, with indexes like the Nasdaq reaching new peaks. This optimism is tied to the belief that a rate cut could boost economic growth. However, there is also caution as investors weigh the potential risks of further rate reductions in an already inflationary environment.

The outcome of this meeting could significantly affect the direction of U.S. monetary policy, as well as broader market expectations. The Federal Reserve faces the challenge of navigating economic uncertainties while balancing political pressures from the White House.

