Fed Governor Says Banks Must Embrace Crypto or “Fade Into Irrelevance”

Regulations

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman warned U.S. banks that resisting blockchain, artificial intelligence, and digital assets could leave them obsolete.

Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, she urged institutions to embrace innovation as regulators develop a digital asset framework aimed at modernizing the financial system.

Innovation vs. Caution

Bowman criticized the “overly cautious approach” some banks have taken, arguing that outdated supervisory barriers must be removed if financial institutions want to remain competitive. She said regulators are now working on policies to expand access to digital banking services and allow blockchain adoption without unnecessary restrictions.

Tokenization and Stablecoins

Bowman highlighted tokenization as a transformative force, enabling faster and cheaper asset transfers while broadening access to capital markets. She also pointed to stablecoins, particularly under the new GENIUS Act, as a tool that could strengthen payment systems if regulated with clear and fair standards.

AI and Policy Shifts

On artificial intelligence, Bowman said the technology could improve fraud detection, risk management, and customer service, but warned of new risks that require balanced oversight. She also announced that the Fed will end the use of “reputational risk” penalties, allowing banks to work with legal digital asset firms without fear of regulatory backlash.

The Road Ahead

Bowman closed by calling for collaboration between banks, regulators, and technology developers, stressing that the future of U.S. finance will depend on whether institutions adapt to digital innovation rather than resist it.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories







Next article