The post Fed Governor Waller Hints at Multiple Rate Cuts Ahead appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller has signaled support for multiple interest rate cuts in the coming months, fueling expectations of easier monetary policy. With inflation cooling, the Fed now has more room to lower borrowing costs, a shift that often favors risk assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Investors see cheaper capital as a driver of fresh liquidity into crypto markets, potentially lifting prices after years of pressure from high rates.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.