Fed Governor Waller: Supports a 25 basis point rate cut at the Fed's September meeting

PANews reported on August 29th that, according to Cailian Press, Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller expressed support for a 25 basis point rate cut at the Fed's September meeting and predicted further rate cuts over the next three to six months. He said he did not believe a deeper rate cut would be necessary in September unless the August jobs report showed significant economic weakness and well-controlled inflation. Excluding the temporary impact of tariffs, underlying inflation is close to 2%, and the policy rate is expected to be "modestly constrained," ranging from 1.25 to 1.50 percentage points above the neutral rate.

