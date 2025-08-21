Fed is studying tokenization, smart contracts, and AI in payments, says Governor Waller

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 00:08
Key Takeaways

  • The Federal Reserve is researching tokenization, smart contracts, and AI to further modernize the payment system.
  • Stablecoins and recent legislation like the GENIUS Act are shaping the future of payments and dollar internationalization.

The Federal Reserve is studying cutting-edge innovations, including tokenization, smart contracts, and artificial intelligence, to see how their payment systems might benefit from these technologies, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said today at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2025.

Waller noted that bank regulators are collaborating with industry leaders to learn about emerging technologies as well as assess how they could improve payments. He emphasized the importance of collaboration with innovators, especially as the traditional financial sector overlaps more with digital assets and crypto.

On stablecoins, Waller said they could enhance the dollar’s international role and improve retail and cross-border transactions. The enactment of the GENIUS Act, the landmark legislation that sets the legal standards for stablecoin issuance in the US, is a key development in the payment stablecoin market, he stated.

As far as AI tech is concerned, Waller said the payments sector has been utilizing machine learning for fraud detection, money laundering prevention, and payment trend prediction since 1990. A number of developments in large language models and generative AI have further improved fraud detection and payment reconciliation.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fed-payment-system-innovation/

