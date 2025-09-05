Fed Plans for a Crypto Future with Innovation Conference – Could $BEST Be a Central Part of it?

By: Coindoo
2025/09/05 02:20
The US appears to be doubling down on its new pro-crypto stance in a bid to position itself as the world leader in blockchain finance.

On October 21st, the Federal Reserve will host a conference focusing on stablecoins, decentralized finance, AI, and tokenization.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller released a press release on Wednesday identifying the need to prioritize the cutting edge of financial technologies.

The road to widespread crypto adoption needs policymakers to clear the path, but accessibility for the average user is just as important. Lowering the barrier to entry for Web3 is essential, which is why Best Wallet is such a timely project.

We’ll take a look at how its native token $BEST powers the Best Wallet app. But first, let’s discuss the future of American crypto policy.

FED Spearheads the Digital Payments Discussion

Waller said he’s looking forward to ‘examining the opportunities and challenges of new technologies, bringing together ideas on how to improve the safety and efficiency of payments, and hearing from those helping to shape the future of payments.’

Alt Text: The full press release for the Federal Reserve board announcing a payments innovation conference

Source: The Federal Reserve

How is America Leading in the Crypto Space?

America’s leadership in the cryptocurrency space is a pivot away from the crypto-unfriendly policies of the Biden era, with the Trump administration spearheading the way with strategic policy initiatives. The GENIUS act has clarified the regulatory framework for stablecoins, giving investors confidence to adopt both existing and new stablecoin projects.

The establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve has also demonstrated the US government’s commitment to $BTC as a long-term store-of-value.

This contrasts with other major economies’ approach to crypto, such as China, which has imposed strict crypto bans, or the UK, which is still stuck in a regulatory quagmire dictated by confusing tax rules.

Crypto is complex enough – simplicity is the key to onboarding more investors into the crypto space. That’s why $BEST is such an exciting token, offering utility within a digital wallet that seeks to break down the barriers to entry for crypto users.

Best Wallet – A Cross-Chain Wallet Built for the Mobile-First Generation

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is the official token of Best Wallet, a multi-chain, non-custodial crypto wallet that works entirely from your phone.

Built for the needs of the modern crypto user, Best Wallet takes a mobile-first approach to crypto by integrating multiple blockchains and DEXs into an easy-to-use app.

If you want to participate in upcoming altcoin presales, Best Wallet has you covered – there’s an entire built-in marketplace of vetted presales to choose from plus DEX support across multiple chains.

Security is iron-clad, thanks to Fireblocks MPC-CMP, which locks down your crypto login details to keep them from thieves and hackers. Worried about losing your wallet? No problem, Best Wallet lets you back up your wallet to the cloud directly from the app.

A list of benefits from using $BEST inside the Best Wallet ecosystem.
$BEST offers a range of benefits from reduced transaction fees to early access to new presales.

Alt Text: A list of benefits from using $BEST inside the Best Wallet ecosystem.

Caption: $BEST offers a range of benefits from reduced transaction fees to early access to new presales.

The $BEST token helps you get the most out of Best Wallet, including:

  • Lowered transaction fees when swapping crypto
  • Voting rights on new blockchain support from the Best Wallet DAO
  • Early access to exclusive new presale tokens straight from the Upcoming Tokens section
  • Additional staking rewards in the staking aggregator

Speaking of rewards, you can nail down some juicy staking APYs while the $BEST token is still in presale. Buying now can net you up to 85% in rewards per annum, but don’t delay – it’s a dynamic presale, so rewards will go down, and the price will go up the longer you wait.

Purchase $BEST today before the presale ends.

How Will the US’s Crypto Leadership Affect the Market?

The US envisions itself becoming a global leader in the crypto space. Part of this involves making it easier for both large corporations and the average user to be able to interact with crypto without getting caught up in red tape.

$BEST looks set to play a key role in lowering the barrier to entry for the average Web3 user. By powering the Best Wallet platform’s broad suite of features, it invites anyone to participate in the decentralized economy.

All crypto products are volatile. Make sure to always do your own research before investing and only invest what you’re prepared to lose. This article is not financial advice.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Fed Plans for a Crypto Future with Innovation Conference – Could $BEST Be a Central Part of it? appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
