The post Fed Rate Cut Sparks Crypto Rally Hopes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Federal Reserve broke ground on September 17, 2025, by cutting interest rates for the first time since December 2024, lowering the federal funds target range by 25 basis points to 4.00%–4.25%. The move came in response to mounting signals of labor market weakness, alongside inflation that remains above target but showing signs of cooling. While this cut was widely expected, markets had priced nearly a 95%+ chance of a 25bps cut in advance, may mark the start of a broader easing cycle. With the Fed projecting two additional cuts this year and possibly more in 2026, analysts believe this policy inflection could catalyze a once-in-a-generation rally across crypto markets. What drove the Fed cut, and why it matters Labor market indicators have softened: recent reports point to slowing in job creation and mounting signs of unemployment creeping up, though official numbers remain relatively stable. Inflation, measured by core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), is still elevated, around 2.9% year over year—well above the Fed’s 2% target. But the combination of cooling inflation, a weakening job market, and easing global pressures has given the Federal Open Market Committee enough justification to begin trimming rates. Chair Jerome Powell described the cut as “risk management,” emphasizing that policy is now more about guarding against downside risks than pressing on with tightening. Lowering rates generally eases borrowing costs, weakens the U.S. dollar, and increases liquidity—conditions that can be highly favorable for risk assets like cryptocurrencies. When rates fall, the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as Bitcoin or meme coins declines, and interest in speculative yield and high growth tends to rise. Historically, major rate cuts have preceded substantial crypto rallies, especially when combined with dovish forward guidance. Market reaction: muted but loaded with potential Although the 25bps cut was priced in… The post Fed Rate Cut Sparks Crypto Rally Hopes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Federal Reserve broke ground on September 17, 2025, by cutting interest rates for the first time since December 2024, lowering the federal funds target range by 25 basis points to 4.00%–4.25%. The move came in response to mounting signals of labor market weakness, alongside inflation that remains above target but showing signs of cooling. While this cut was widely expected, markets had priced nearly a 95%+ chance of a 25bps cut in advance, may mark the start of a broader easing cycle. With the Fed projecting two additional cuts this year and possibly more in 2026, analysts believe this policy inflection could catalyze a once-in-a-generation rally across crypto markets. What drove the Fed cut, and why it matters Labor market indicators have softened: recent reports point to slowing in job creation and mounting signs of unemployment creeping up, though official numbers remain relatively stable. Inflation, measured by core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), is still elevated, around 2.9% year over year—well above the Fed’s 2% target. But the combination of cooling inflation, a weakening job market, and easing global pressures has given the Federal Open Market Committee enough justification to begin trimming rates. Chair Jerome Powell described the cut as “risk management,” emphasizing that policy is now more about guarding against downside risks than pressing on with tightening. Lowering rates generally eases borrowing costs, weakens the U.S. dollar, and increases liquidity—conditions that can be highly favorable for risk assets like cryptocurrencies. When rates fall, the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as Bitcoin or meme coins declines, and interest in speculative yield and high growth tends to rise. Historically, major rate cuts have preceded substantial crypto rallies, especially when combined with dovish forward guidance. Market reaction: muted but loaded with potential Although the 25bps cut was priced in…

Fed Rate Cut Sparks Crypto Rally Hopes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 00:55
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010485-37.04%
Union
U$0.010359-4.36%
Movement
MOVE$0.1114+1.92%
MAY
MAY$0.03835+0.78%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07471-2.18%

The U.S. Federal Reserve broke ground on September 17, 2025, by cutting interest rates for the first time since December 2024, lowering the federal funds target range by 25 basis points to 4.00%–4.25%. The move came in response to mounting signals of labor market weakness, alongside inflation that remains above target but showing signs of cooling. While this cut was widely expected, markets had priced nearly a 95%+ chance of a 25bps cut in advance, may mark the start of a broader easing cycle. With the Fed projecting two additional cuts this year and possibly more in 2026, analysts believe this policy inflection could catalyze a once-in-a-generation rally across crypto markets.

What drove the Fed cut, and why it matters

Labor market indicators have softened: recent reports point to slowing in job creation and mounting signs of unemployment creeping up, though official numbers remain relatively stable. Inflation, measured by core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), is still elevated, around 2.9% year over year—well above the Fed’s 2% target. But the combination of cooling inflation, a weakening job market, and easing global pressures has given the Federal Open Market Committee enough justification to begin trimming rates. Chair Jerome Powell described the cut as “risk management,” emphasizing that policy is now more about guarding against downside risks than pressing on with tightening.

Lowering rates generally eases borrowing costs, weakens the U.S. dollar, and increases liquidity—conditions that can be highly favorable for risk assets like cryptocurrencies. When rates fall, the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as Bitcoin or meme coins declines, and interest in speculative yield and high growth tends to rise. Historically, major rate cuts have preceded substantial crypto rallies, especially when combined with dovish forward guidance.

Market reaction: muted but loaded with potential

Although the 25bps cut was priced in and thus didn’t trigger explosive market moves immediately, the reaction across crypto has been quietly significant. Bitcoin rallied toward $117,000 shortly after the announcement, showing resilience despite modest volatility. Ethereum and other large-cap tokens also fluctuated, holding within tight ranges, suggesting that much of the upside may be in altcoins or more speculative projects.

Treasury yields moved upward, particularly on the long end, while the U.S. dollar gained some strength as well. This suggests markets are digesting the Fed’s message: while easing has begun, it likely won’t be aggressive. Investors now expect roughly two more quarter-point cuts before year-end. Fed officials’ dot-plot projections, released with the rate decision, reflect a wide dispersion of views, with some members holding more aggressive expectations than others.

The Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate decision is set to ripple across global markets, with crypto positioned as the biggest beneficiary. Traders are preparing for what some call a once-in-a-lifetime rally, but not all assets offer the same magnitude of upside. MAGACOIN FINANCE is being flagged as one of the cycle’s top asymmetric bets, with ROI forecasts running as high as 15,000%. Unlike hype-driven tokens, it’s grounded by successful CertiK and HashEx audits and a presale model enhanced by the PATRIOT50X code, giving buyers 50% more tokens. In a rally fueled by liquidity, MAGACOIN FINANCE is designed for exponential multiples.

Why this could truly be once-in-a-lifetime for crypto

The current convergence of conditions is rare. First, the Fed has begun cutting rates after a long stretch of tightening, while inflation remains sticky, this scenario usually precedes sharp risk asset rallies. Second, many investors and institutions have been sitting on cash or near-cash positions, waiting for clarity. The rate cut gives them a signal to reallocate toward both established cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, SOL) and emerging speculative plays. Third, crypto-specific catalysts are aligning: increasing ETF filings, regulatory developments, and greater infrastructure maturity. These layers create an environment where upside may accelerate faster than many expect.

Alternate historical instances—like the 2019 Fed easing cycle or the early 2020s during COVID stimulus—saw crypto outperform expectations when liquidity surged. However, those cycles were accompanied by much higher macro volatility; this time, the Fed seems determined to avoid destabilizing inflation or excessive risk, aiming for a “soft landing” of sorts.

Risks, caveats, and what to watch

Despite the optimism, there are several risks that could derail the rally. Inflation remains above target; if inflation unexpectedly resurges, the Fed may pause or even reverse course. Jobs data need to improve; a weakening labor market beyond expectations could dampen consumer spending and risk asset appetite. Another concern is political pressure or interference. Notably, Fed Governor Stephen Miran dissented in the recent decision, advocating for a half-point cut instead of 25bps, highlighting internal tension.

Regulatory risks are also nontrivial. Crypto markets are sensitive to policy statements, legal crackdowns, stablecoin regulation, and geopolitical tensions. Also, while liquidity is easing, its transmission into speculative assets may lag—some investors are cautious, seeking confirmation in upcoming economic data (CPI, non-farm payrolls, manufacturing).

Another caveat: much of the rate cut’s impact is being priced in already. The market’s muted reaction suggests expectations were high, so any disappointment in forward guidance or in future inflation steps could trigger pullbacks.

What investors can do now

Traders and long-term investors should consider positioning ahead of economic data and Fed forward guidance. Key upcoming reports include September CPI, labor market data, and the Fed’s dot plot updates. Exposure to BTC and ETH remains foundational—these tend to benefit first from easing before capital flows into mid-caps and speculative assets.

For those with higher risk tolerance, the current environment is favorable for selective altcoins and presales. This includes assets with strong fundamentals (scalability, developer activity, adoption) and promising narrative power. MAGACOIN FINANCE emerges here as a top speculative target.

Diversification remains essential: some portion of the portfolio should be in stable assets to buffer against policy missteps. Monitoring policy discussions, especially dissenting voices and public remarks from Fed officials, is also critical.

Conclusion

The Fed’s September 17, 2025 decision to cut interest rates by 25bps marks a watershed moment for crypto markets, signaling liquidity expansion, easing macro risks, and a potential turning point in investor sentiment. Combined with dovish forward guidance and expectations for more cuts, the setting is ideal for what many believe could be a once-in-a-lifetime rally. MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out as one of the most speculative yet credible plays in this climate, scarce, audited, and with strong community momentum. While risks remain, investors who position wisely now may capture outsized upside as the next leg of the crypto cycle unfolds.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:
Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/fed-rate-cut-sparks-crypto-rally-hopes-analysts-see-once-in-a-lifetime-opportunity/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.07476-2.88%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.3718+5.41%
Triathon
GROW$0.0492+87.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Share
ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin

ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Nederlandse bank ING heeft samen met acht andere Europese banken de handen ineengeslagen om een eigen euro stablecoin te ontwikkelen. Dit nieuwe digitale betaalmiddel moet een betrouwbaar alternatief vormen voor de Amerikaanse stablecoins die momenteel de markt domineren. De lancering staat gepland voor de tweede helft van 2026 en zal voldoen aan de Europese MiCA-regelgeving. Europese samenwerking voor digitale betalingen Het consortium bestaat uit negen grote banken: ING, UniCredit uit Italië, CaixaBank uit Spanje, Danske Bank uit Denemarken, Raiffeisen Bank International uit Oostenrijk, KBC uit België, SEB uit Zweden, DekaBank uit Duitsland en Banca Sella uit Italië. Samen hebben zij een nieuwe organisatie opgericht met het hoofdkantoor in Nederland. Deze entiteit zal verantwoordelijk zijn voor de ontwikkeling, het beheer en de uitgifte van de stablecoin. Het doel van de samenwerking is om Europa minder afhankelijk te maken van buitenlandse stablecoins zoals USDT van Tether en USDC van Circle. Door een eigen stablecoin te introduceren hopen de banken de autonomie van de Europese financiële sector te versterken. MiCA als basis voor regulering Een belangrijk onderscheid met veel bestaande stablecoins is dat dit Europese initiatief volledig onder het MiCA valt. Deze nieuwe Europese wetgeving voor crypto treedt in 2026 in werking en biedt duidelijke regels voor onder andere stablecoins en crypto dienstverleners. Voor de uitgifte moet het consortium een vergunning verkrijgen als e-money instelling, waarschijnlijk onder toezicht van De Nederlandsche Bank. De naleving van MiCA moet niet alleen zorgen voor transparantie en stabiliteit, maar ook voor vertrouwen bij gebruikers en institutionele partijen. Waar Amerikaanse stablecoins regelmatig onder vuur liggen vanwege een gebrek aan toezicht of twijfel over reserves, kan een euro stablecoin juist een veilig en gereguleerd alternatief bieden. Snelle en programmeerbare transacties Naast stabiliteit en regulering willen de banken ook de technologische voordelen van hun stablecoin bieden. De crypto moet 24/7 inzetbaar zijn voor internationale betalingen en grensoverschrijdende transacties. Dat betekent dat bedrijven en consumenten altijd toegang hebben tot directe transacties. Daarnaast opent de stablecoin de deur naar programmeerbare betalingen, bijvoorbeeld voor supply chain management of de afwikkeling van digitale effecten. ING’s digital asset lead Floris Lugt stelt dat de sector alleen kan profiteren van deze innovaties wanneer banken dezelfde standaarden omarmen. Timing ten opzichte van de digitale euro De plannen voor een euro stablecoin krijgen extra betekenis in het licht van de digitale euro, de central bank digital currency waar de Europese Centrale Bank al jaren onderzoek naar doet. Onlangs gaf ECB bestuurslid Piero Cipollone aan dat een daadwerkelijke lancering van de digitale euro pas in 2029 wordt verwacht. Dit geeft commerciële banken ruimte om eerder een oplossing te bieden die veel van dezelfde voordelen biedt, maar sneller beschikbaar komt. Vooruitzichten voor komend jaar De komende jaren zullen belangrijk zijn voor het succes van de stablecoin. Het consortium werkt ondertussen aan de technische infrastructuur, de noodzakelijke vergunningen en de praktische invulling van de dienstverlening. Individuele banken zouden aanvullende diensten kunnen ontwikkelen, zoals wallets en opslagoplossingen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2282-0.60%
Wink
LIKE$0.007618-2.06%
OP
OP$0.6633+1.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 01:31
Share
MoonBull, Brett, and Dogwifhat Compared

MoonBull, Brett, and Dogwifhat Compared

The post MoonBull, Brett, and Dogwifhat Compared appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 05:15 Explore MoonBull Whitelist, Brett token, and Dogwifhat price action. Learn why MoonBull’s best crypto whitelist is live now with big FOMO potential. Ever wondered why meme coins stir so much hype in the crypto jungle? Traders, students, and even seasoned blockchain builders keep chasing the next peanut pile of gains, hoping their bags turn into bull-sized fortunes overnight. In today’s scene, names like Brett and Dogwifhat grab the spotlight, while MoonBull lights up conversations with its whitelist buzz. Each of these projects carries its own flavor, yet the energy they generate reveals how meme culture keeps shaking financial markets. Brett became a crowd darling by spinning internet humor into tokenomics. Dogwifhat turned playful memes into market waves, pulling traders in with viral appeal. Both show how lighthearted memes can fuel serious capital flow. Yet the chatter doesn’t stop with them. MoonBull now appears, sparking urgency with its whitelist, creating noise louder than a hippo splash in shallow waters. MoonBull’s whitelist offering exclusive early perks, the crypto crowd feels the tug of FOMO stronger than ever. This first-come, first-served invite could be a rare second shot at a moonshot. MoonBull Whitelist is Live: Your Chance to Join the Best Crypto Whitelist MoonBull ($MOBU) has entered the arena not as just another meme coin but as a project built with the precision of Ethereum’s secure backbone. Designed for those chasing explosive upside, MoonBull stacks its chips on elite staking rewards and secret token drops. Its whitelist isn’t simply a sign-up form; it’s a ticket into Stage One of the presale, where entry comes at the lowest price possible and doors swing open to bonus allocations. Being whitelisted is like being a penguin in the front row of a bull stampede. Whitelist members aren’t just joining…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08337+5.26%
Threshold
T$0.0154+1.11%
Waves
WAVES$0.9702+0.52%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:17
Share

Trending News

More

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin

MoonBull, Brett, and Dogwifhat Compared

SHIB Traders Make Wild Predictions as Shiba Inu Struggles to Rally

U.S. Core PCE Unchanged at 2.9% in August, Crypto Market Responds