Fed Rate Cuts Could Send Crypto Soaring in Q4, Says Crypto.com Chief

Crypto.com’s boss, Kris Marszalek, is placing his chips on the Federal Reserve.

He believes that a long-awaited rate cut in September could flood markets with fresh liquidity and set the stage for a strong crypto rebound before the year ends.

The timing matters. Just a year ago, when the Fed trimmed rates from 5.5% to 4.5%, the crypto market surged more than 50% in four months. Now, futures markets are pricing in a near certainty of another cut after Jerome Powell hinted at easing during his Jackson Hole speech. For Marszalek, history could repeat itself in the final quarter of 2025.

Beyond macro forecasts, the exchange has other moves in play. A public listing remains on the table, though Marszalek says the firm is comfortable staying private. With $1.5 billion in revenue last year and most of its profits reinvested, he insists the company has nothing to prove to investors just yet.

Instead, attention is turning to new business lines. Crypto.com is preparing to push into prediction markets, a sector Marszalek calls “massive” and underdeveloped. He wants the platform to serve as a liquidity hub in the U.S., directly challenging incumbents like Polymarket and Kalshi.

The company also made headlines after teaming up with Trump Media, the owner of Truth Social. That deal briefly sent its native token, Cronos (CRO), soaring 150% to $0.38 before cooling back near $0.27. Even so, it underscored how strategic partnerships can stir market sentiment almost overnight.

For Marszalek, the bigger prize is still ahead: if the Fed follows through with cuts, he sees Q4 not as a question of “if” crypto will bounce, but “how much.”

