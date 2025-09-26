Core inflation stayed stuck at 2.9% in August, according to the Federal Reserve’s go-to forecast tool. The data, released Friday by the Commerce Department, makes it clear the Fed is still heading toward another interest rate cut, likely within the next few months. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index went up 0.3% last month, […]Core inflation stayed stuck at 2.9% in August, according to the Federal Reserve’s go-to forecast tool. The data, released Friday by the Commerce Department, makes it clear the Fed is still heading toward another interest rate cut, likely within the next few months. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index went up 0.3% last month, […]

Fed still on track for more interest rate cuts as US core inflation holds at 2.9%

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 21:10
Core inflation stayed stuck at 2.9% in August, according to the Federal Reserve’s go-to forecast tool. The data, released Friday by the Commerce Department, makes it clear the Fed is still heading toward another interest rate cut, likely within the next few months.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index went up 0.3% last month, pushing the overall yearly inflation rate to 2.7%. That’s a small bump from July’s 2.6%, while the core rate, which drops food and energy, barely moved, rising 0.2% monthly and holding at 2.9% for the year.

Every number lined up exactly with what Wall Street was expecting, based on the Dow Jones forecast.

Fed sticks to rate-cut path despite stubborn inflation

Even with inflation still above the Fed’s 2% goal, officials aren’t switching gears. Last week, policymakers signaled they’re expecting two more quarter-point rate cuts by the end of the year. The first one already happened.

The Federal Open Market Committee approved it just last week, dropping the federal funds rate to a new target range of 4% to 4.25%. Markets are already pricing in another move for October, but a December cut is still up in the air.

As inflation refuses to cool off fully, spending and income data are also showing signs of strength. Personal income jumped 0.4% in August, while consumer spending rose even faster at 0.6%. Both of those beat estimates by 0.1 percentage point, showing that Americans are still throwing cash around—even with higher prices.

The data also puts a spotlight back on Donald Trump’s tariffs. Despite earlier fears, they haven’t done much to push up prices. A lot of firms loaded up on goods before the tariffs kicked in, while others just ate the cost. It worked. Consumer prices haven’t spiked the way people thought they would.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other officials aren’t stressing over the tariffs much. “They’re likely just a one-time bump in prices,” Powell said. But some people at the Fed still aren’t buying that. A few are worried there’s not much space left to keep cutting rates without real risk.

Still, the consumer seems fine. Even with tariffs in place, people are spending like normal. Rising incomes are helping. That’s likely giving the Fed some cover to stay on its current course.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Globenewswire, Grayscale announced that Grayscale Near Trust has begun trading on the U.S. secondary market OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the code GSNR.
PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Jinshi, CNBC commented that US core PCE inflation remained largely stable in August, which may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its previously planned pace of interest rate cuts. The US Department of Commerce reported on Friday that the PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing the overall annualized inflation rate to 2.7%. The more closely watched core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month, bringing the annualized rate to 2.9%. Although the Fed's inflation target is 2%, these data are unlikely to change the course of policymakers, who stated last week that they expected two more 25 basis point rate cuts before the end of the year.
PANews reported on September 26th that Mira announced on the X platform that due to excessive traffic, the server crashed and token claims are now open through a backup link. Officials also released query and claim links, and reminded users to only trust information released by the official Mira Network and Mira Foundation accounts.
