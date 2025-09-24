Federal Court Denies Justin Sun’s Attempt to Stop Bloomberg Over His Crypto Portfolio

TLDR

Justin Sun’s attempt to stop Bloomberg from publishing his crypto holdings was denied by a federal court.

Sun’s crypto portfolio includes 60 billion TRX, 17,000 BTC, and 700 million USDT.

The court found no evidence of confidentiality promises regarding Sun’s crypto assets.

The legal battle adds to Sun’s ongoing scrutiny from U.S. regulators and lawmakers.

A federal court has ruled against Tron founder Justin Sun’s attempt to prevent Bloomberg from publishing information about his $3 billion+ crypto portfolio. The court’s decision, filed on September 22, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, rejected Sun’s motion for a temporary restraining order and injunction, which sought to block Bloomberg from disclosing his cryptocurrency holdings.

Judge Colm Connolly’s ruling favored Bloomberg, stating that Sun had failed to provide clear and convincing evidence that the publication’s disclosure of his assets was based on any confidentiality promise. This decision means that Bloomberg is free to continue revealing details of Sun’s crypto holdings, which include substantial amounts of Tron (TRX), Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and Tether (USDT).

The Details of Justin Sun’s Portfolio

Court filings disclosed that Justin Sun’s crypto portfolio includes 60 billion TRX, 17,000 Bitcoin, 224,000 Ether, and 700 million Tether. Sun’s legal team had argued that this information was private and should not have been made public, alleging that Bloomberg’s reporter, Muyao Shen, had promised confidentiality during their interaction.

However, Bloomberg’s legal team denied these claims, with Shen and other team members stating they made no such promises regarding confidentiality.

The public disclosure of Sun’s assets came after Bloomberg contacted Sun’s team in February for its Billionaires Index. Despite initial discussions between Sun and Bloomberg, Sun filed a lawsuit after the information was published, claiming that his portfolio’s details had been released without his consent.

Legal Arguments and Court Ruling

In its ruling, the court stated that Sun had failed to demonstrate that Bloomberg had agreed not to publish his portfolio information. Judge Connolly emphasized that Sun had not provided sufficient evidence to support the claim that the publication of his holdings would lead to significant personal or financial harm.

The judge pointed out that Sun himself had disclosed more specific details about his Bitcoin holdings on social media than what Bloomberg published.

The court also found no credible threat that revealing Sun’s assets would expose him to risks like hacking, phishing, or bodily injury. These factors were central to Sun’s legal arguments, but the judge noted that the information shared by Bloomberg was not substantially more specific than what Sun had previously revealed.

Broader Legal Context and Implications

This legal battle is only the latest chapter in Justin Sun’s ongoing issues with regulatory bodies in the United States. Sun has been involved in several legal disputes, including a high-profile case with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) concerning allegations of offering unregistered securities.

The SEC lawsuit, filed in 2023, accuses Sun’s Tron company of violating securities laws, and the agency’s requests for a stay in the case have fueled speculation about Sun’s influence on U.S. crypto policy.

Furthermore, the court’s ruling comes on the heels of controversy surrounding Sun’s involvement with World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a crypto project tied to the Trump family. WLFI recently blacklisted Sun’s cryptocurrency wallet, freezing millions in tokens. Sun has publicly called for the unfreezing of his assets, arguing that his rights as an investor should be respected.

