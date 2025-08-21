Federal Reserve July Minutes Highlight Market Resilience Amid AI Optimism

Senate Sets September Vote Path for Crypto Market Rules, Eyes Year-End Passage

Momentum behind comprehensive U.S. crypto-market legislation accelerated this week after Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott said the panel will take up a digital-asset market-structure bill in September. Speaking at the SALT Conference, the South Carolina Republican described the move as a key next step following the GENIUS Act, the stablecoin framework signed into law last month. Scott told industry executives he is courting bipartisan support and believes 12 to 18 Democrats could vote for the measure, enough to secure passage in the narrowly divided chamber. He cautioned, however, that Sen. Elizabeth Warren's vocal opposition is deterring some in her party from endorsing the draft. At the Wyoming Blockchain Summit, Sen. Cynthia Lummis said she expects Congress to "have market structure done this year" and indicated she will back the House-approved Digital Asset Market Clarity Act as a negotiating baseline. The House cleared that bill on July 17 in a 294–134 vote that included 78 Democratic supporters. Representative Bryan Steil added that President Donald Trump is pressing the Senate to move swiftly, forecasting a vote before year-end. If lawmakers meet the September committee deadline and reconcile differences with the House version, the United States could adopt its first broad framework delineating Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight of cryptocurrencies before the close of 2025.