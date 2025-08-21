Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged Amid Economic Uncertainty

By: Coincentral
2025/08/21 06:31

TLDR

  • The Federal Reserve keeps the federal funds rate at 4.25-4.5%, monitoring inflation and economic growth.

  • Economic activity has moderated, but the unemployment rate remains low and stable.

  • Fed’s focus is on inflation risks from tariffs and uncertainties in the global economy.

  • The FOMC decision reflects concern about inflation and the evolving labor market conditions.

At its July 29-30 meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 4.25% to 4.5%. This decision was made amid moderating economic growth and persistent inflation pressures, with the committee signaling its focus on achieving both maximum employment and stable inflation over time.

The decision marks a continuation of the Fed’s cautious stance on monetary policy, as it seeks to manage inflation while preventing a slowdown in economic activity. Despite some signs of inflationary pressure, particularly from tariffs, the central bank expressed its intent to adjust policy as necessary based on incoming data.

Economic Activity Moderates, Inflation Remains Elevated

During the meeting, FOMC participants noted that the U.S. economy had shown signs of moderation in the first half of 2025, with GDP growth slowing and inflation remaining somewhat elevated.

The inflation rate, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, was estimated at 2.5% in June, reflecting some persistence in consumer price pressures.

At the same time, the labor market has remained relatively stable, with the unemployment rate at 4.1%, and wage growth showing some signs of slowing. Participants discussed the ongoing effects of tariff increases on inflation, noting that higher tariffs were contributing to goods price inflation but were also expected to have a lagged effect on broader inflation trends.

Inflation and Tariff Effects: Risks to Policy Outlook

A significant part of the FOMC’s discussion centered on the role of tariffs in shaping inflation trends. Several participants expressed concerns that the inflationary impact of higher tariffs could remain persistent, especially as businesses begin passing on these costs to consumers.

However, some members noted that inflation, when adjusted for tariff effects, appeared to be closer to the Fed’s long-term target of 2%.

While the committee acknowledged the risk of sustained inflation due to tariffs, it also emphasized the need to monitor data closely before making any changes to the policy stance. The overall inflation outlook remains clouded by the uncertain effects of trade policies and the potential for inflation expectations to shift upward if the tariff impacts are not contained.

Federal Reserve Risk Management Approach: Preparing for Future Adjustments

In their risk management discussion, the committee highlighted the dual risks facing the economy—upside risks to inflation and downside risks to employment. The members agreed that, should inflation persist above the 2% target, more restrictive policies would be necessary to contain price pressures.

However, they also noted the possibility of easing monetary policy if economic growth slows and the labor market weakens significantly.

The committee emphasized its preparedness to adjust the federal funds rate based on evolving economic conditions. This flexible approach allows the Fed to respond to unexpected developments in inflation or employment, including potential risks arising from changes in global trade conditions.

Federal Reserve Focus on Financial Stability

During the meeting, the committee also reviewed financial stability risks. The Federal Reserve noted that while financial markets remained relatively stable, there were concerns about elevated asset valuations, particularly in equity and housing markets. The committee discussed the risks posed by nontraditional financing methods and leveraged positions in the financial sector.

In the banking sector, regulatory capital levels remained strong, but the Fed continued to monitor potential vulnerabilities linked to interest rate fluctuations and unrealized losses on bank assets. Participants also discussed the evolving risks from stablecoins and the broader implications of digital currencies for financial systems and monetary policy.

The post Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged Amid Economic Uncertainty appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Web3 Gamers Are Rushing To Moondrop, Moonbeam’s GLMillionaire With 1,000,000 GLMR On The Line

Why Web3 Gamers Are Rushing To Moondrop, Moonbeam’s GLMillionaire With 1,000,000 GLMR On The Line

Enter Moonbeam’s GLMillionaiRe, play Moondrop, and compete for a 1,000,000 GLMR pool with verified onchain scores.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04981+18,39%
Moonbeam
GLMR$0,07617+3,57%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002681-6,58%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/21 03:50
Share
Solana ETF Decision Delayed, Giving Mutuum Finance (MUTM) More Room to Eat into SOL’s Market Share

Solana ETF Decision Delayed, Giving Mutuum Finance (MUTM) More Room to Eat into SOL’s Market Share

Regulators once again put the potential Solana (SOL) ETF on hold, and the timing could restructure the competitiveness in the cryptocurrency market. While institutional investors hold their breath for the approval, the long-standing uncertainty has provided new on-ramps like upstart protocols Mutuum Finance (MUTM) with greater freedom to chip away at SOL’s market share.  Mutuum Finance is currently in presale Stage 6 and is priced at $0.035. Price appreciation in the following stage will push the token to $0.04 in stage 7. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale has reached its all-time high of more than $14.65 million raised and more than 15400 token holders.  Solana’s Current Market Solana (SOL) exchanges for about $184.30 today, recording a minor intraday withdrawal from recent highs. The network is still in the spotlight after its robust developer base, decentralized finance and NFT use cases leadership, and technology upgrade plans such as possibly ramping up transaction speeds through the “Alpenglow” upgrade. While SOL is testing levels of resistance—most recently at $200—with some anticipating $215 as a breakout point, broader market action is peaceful with no major fluctuations. Mutuum Finance also keeps accelerating in its presale. Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Is Live Now Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is presently in presale round 6 at $0.035. MUTM will increase the price to $0.04 in phase 7, 14.29% higher than before. Mutuum Finance early investors will see more than 400% return on investment as MUTM gains value. MUTM presale has raised over $14.65 million so far and has registered over 15400 individual investors so far, which clearly depicts the project’s exponential growth. Mutuum Finance Token Giveaway Mutuum Finance is conducting a $100,000 giveaway. 10 individuals are being rewarded $10,000 each in Mutuum Finance tokens. The giveaway speaks volumes about the enormous scale of commitment that the project has towards creating a long-term and committed community. The second security and transparency action is the launch of an Official Bug Bounty Program by MUTM in partnership with CertiK. The project team encourages users as a token of gratitude for up to as much as 50,000 USDT to discover the probable vulnerabilities of the project. Bounty program is intended to offer class-leading protection for every vulnerability class. It’s split among the four classes of vulnerability severity, i.e., major, critical, minor, and low. The program also shows the team is concerned about the ecosystem security as well as investor trust.  The Next Generation of DeFi Lending Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is custodial DeFi protocol. Long-term vision team is bringing convenience and flexibility in the form of Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer models of lending. Peer-to-Contract platform preserves the ease of smart contracts with minimum or no human intervention in loan transferring. Peer-to-Peer system eliminates middlemen and enables lenders and borrowers to transfer directly to each other. With the Solana ETF approval postponed, institutional flows into SOL are still unclear even as the token consolidated at levels near $184. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is surfing the spotlight, shattering Stage 6 at $0.035, accumulating more than $14.65 million in funding from 15,400+ investors, and lining up its next jump to $0.04 in Stage 7.  Backed by a CertiK-audited bug bounty, a $100,000 community giveaway, and its twin-lending DeFi framework, MUTM is turning into a faster-moving growth play with specialists anticipating 400%+ ROI for early entry. As Solana waits for regulators, Mutuum Finance is already soaring, the moment now is to own MUTM before the next price surge. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance
NEAR
NEAR$2,541+4,13%
Solana
SOL$187,57+5,96%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004853+2,47%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:00
Share
LetsBonk graduated only 5 tokens in 24 hours, signaling a sharp decline in fortunes

LetsBonk graduated only 5 tokens in 24 hours, signaling a sharp decline in fortunes

LetsBonk’s fall from grace may have reached a new low. The Solana-based memecoin launchpad, once hailed as Pump.fun’s fiercest challenger, only managed to graduate just five tokens in the last 24 hours, according to Dune Analytics data. Pump.fun, on the other hand, graduated more than 170 tokens over the same period. The numbers also tell […]
FUNToken
FUN$0,009509+0,06%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10403+3,97%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,005422+10,00%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:40
Share

Trending News

More

Why Web3 Gamers Are Rushing To Moondrop, Moonbeam’s GLMillionaire With 1,000,000 GLMR On The Line

Solana ETF Decision Delayed, Giving Mutuum Finance (MUTM) More Room to Eat into SOL’s Market Share

LetsBonk graduated only 5 tokens in 24 hours, signaling a sharp decline in fortunes

Pepeto Presale vs Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Which Meme Coin Has The Bigger Upside In 2025?

Best Meme Coin to Buy in 2025: New Under-$0.0025 Token Could Cross $0.10 Before PEPE and BONK Reach New ATHs