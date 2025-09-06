Federal Reserve Poised for Rate Cut Amid Weakening Labor Market

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 15:44
Key Points:
  • Federal Reserve likely to cut interest rates in September.
  • U.S. labor market shows weakening trends.
  • DeFi protocols might gain from potential rate cuts.

Mizuho Bank indicates a weakening U.S. labor market following the August non-farm payroll report, increasing the likelihood of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in September 2025.

The anticipated rate cuts may stimulate markets, potentially boosting cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH amid shifting investor strategies towards riskier assets.

Federal Reserve Policy Moves as Labor Market Falters

Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for September 17 anticipates a rate cut due to declining employment and income levels returning to patterns seen during the pandemic. Mizuho Bank emphasizes the Fed might execute a 25 basis point cut, though a 50 basis point cut could materialize if inflation appears weaker than expected in recent CPI data. Market strongly anticipates easing, reflecting nearly 100% certainty per the CME FedWatch tool.

Market participants are adjusting their strategies, anticipating lower borrowing costs across mortgage, corporate, and DeFi sectors. Typically, accommodative policies increase risk asset attractiveness, potentially benefiting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and DeFi governance tokens like AAVE and COMP.

Cryptocurrency market stakeholders such as developers and governance boards are actively monitoring Federal Reserve actions. Historical Fed easing cycles have previously driven significant market rallies, particularly in high-beta assets and decentralized finance protocols. According to the Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s Speech on Economic Outlook, “An adjustment to the central bank’s policy stance may be warranted given the shifting balance of risks with respect to the labor market.”

Rate Cuts Set to Shake Crypto Prices and Adoption

Did you know? Bitcoin and Ethereum have historically surged following Federal Reserve rate cuts, illustrating their strong correlation with macroeconomic policy shifts.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,305.67, experiencing a 24-hour volume of $41.26 billion. The price of ETH decreased by 1.97% over 24 hours but showed a remarkable 71.18% gain over 90 days. Ethereum’s market cap stands at $519.72 billion with no maximum supply defined.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:38 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research reveals that sustained easing by the Federal Reserve could lead to significant inflows into crypto assets as investors search for higher yields, supporting both the price and adoption of DeFi platforms. Such shifts underscore the critical impact of macroeconomic policy on decentralized markets.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-september-rate-cut-3/

