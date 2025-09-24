The post Federal Reserve To Cut Rates Three Times by 2025: Impact on Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Rate cuts expected to impact crypto markets significantly. Bowman announces proactive support for labor market. Potential boost for Bitcoin and Ethereum predicted. Michelle W. Bowman, Federal Reserve Governor, announced plans for the Fed to cut interest rates thrice by 2025, emphasizing proactive support for the labor market through rate reductions. This policy stance could bolster cryptocurrency markets, with decreased rates historically enhancing risk asset performance, potentially boosting Bitcoin and Ethereum in a lower cost capital environment. Federal Reserve’s 2025 Rate Cuts: Strategic Implications Federal Reserve Governor Michelle W. Bowman has affirmed the expectation that the Federal Reserve will enact a series of three interest rate cuts by 2025. Bowman highlighted that it is easier to bolster the labor market through these cutbacks rather than waiting for a decline before intervening. Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Chair, is anticipated to detail the reasons behind planned gradual reductions in an upcoming address, reinforcing Bowman’s comments. Several Fed officials, including Christopher Waller, have expressed supportive but cautious viewpoints regarding interest rate adjustments. Institutional investors have already begun restructuring their strategies, with many adopting a more risk-tolerant stance in anticipation of these cuts’ effects on asset costs and liquidity. Market analysts predict possible upward trends for Bitcoin and Ethereum, aligning with historical market behavior following rate cuts. Michelle W. Bowman, Federal Reserve Governor, stated, “Now it is much easier to support the labor market through interest rate cuts than to wait until the market collapses and then repair it.” Michelle W. Bowman, Federal Reserve Governor, stated, “Now it is much easier to support the labor market through interest rate cuts than to wait until the market collapses and then repair it.” Cryptocurrency Markets Respond to Fed’s Financial Strategy Did you know? Rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2019 and 2020 led… The post Federal Reserve To Cut Rates Three Times by 2025: Impact on Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Rate cuts expected to impact crypto markets significantly. Bowman announces proactive support for labor market. Potential boost for Bitcoin and Ethereum predicted. Michelle W. Bowman, Federal Reserve Governor, announced plans for the Fed to cut interest rates thrice by 2025, emphasizing proactive support for the labor market through rate reductions. This policy stance could bolster cryptocurrency markets, with decreased rates historically enhancing risk asset performance, potentially boosting Bitcoin and Ethereum in a lower cost capital environment. Federal Reserve’s 2025 Rate Cuts: Strategic Implications Federal Reserve Governor Michelle W. Bowman has affirmed the expectation that the Federal Reserve will enact a series of three interest rate cuts by 2025. Bowman highlighted that it is easier to bolster the labor market through these cutbacks rather than waiting for a decline before intervening. Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Chair, is anticipated to detail the reasons behind planned gradual reductions in an upcoming address, reinforcing Bowman’s comments. Several Fed officials, including Christopher Waller, have expressed supportive but cautious viewpoints regarding interest rate adjustments. Institutional investors have already begun restructuring their strategies, with many adopting a more risk-tolerant stance in anticipation of these cuts’ effects on asset costs and liquidity. Market analysts predict possible upward trends for Bitcoin and Ethereum, aligning with historical market behavior following rate cuts. Michelle W. Bowman, Federal Reserve Governor, stated, “Now it is much easier to support the labor market through interest rate cuts than to wait until the market collapses and then repair it.” Michelle W. Bowman, Federal Reserve Governor, stated, “Now it is much easier to support the labor market through interest rate cuts than to wait until the market collapses and then repair it.” Cryptocurrency Markets Respond to Fed’s Financial Strategy Did you know? Rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2019 and 2020 led…

Federal Reserve To Cut Rates Three Times by 2025: Impact on Crypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 01:14
Key Points:
  • Rate cuts expected to impact crypto markets significantly.
  • Bowman announces proactive support for labor market.
  • Potential boost for Bitcoin and Ethereum predicted.

Michelle W. Bowman, Federal Reserve Governor, announced plans for the Fed to cut interest rates thrice by 2025, emphasizing proactive support for the labor market through rate reductions.

This policy stance could bolster cryptocurrency markets, with decreased rates historically enhancing risk asset performance, potentially boosting Bitcoin and Ethereum in a lower cost capital environment.

Federal Reserve’s 2025 Rate Cuts: Strategic Implications

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle W. Bowman has affirmed the expectation that the Federal Reserve will enact a series of three interest rate cuts by 2025. Bowman highlighted that it is easier to bolster the labor market through these cutbacks rather than waiting for a decline before intervening. Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Chair, is anticipated to detail the reasons behind planned gradual reductions in an upcoming address, reinforcing Bowman's comments. Several Fed officials, including Christopher Waller, have expressed supportive but cautious viewpoints regarding interest rate adjustments. Institutional investors have already begun restructuring their strategies, with many adopting a more risk-tolerant stance in anticipation of these cuts' effects on asset costs and liquidity. Market analysts predict possible upward trends for Bitcoin and Ethereum, aligning with historical market behavior following rate cuts.

Michelle W. Bowman, Federal Reserve Governor, stated, “Now it is much easier to support the labor market through interest rate cuts than to wait until the market collapses and then repair it.”

Cryptocurrency Markets Respond to Fed’s Financial Strategy

Did you know? Rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2019 and 2020 led to increased speculative flows into risk markets, including cryptocurrency, demonstrating historical patterns.

Current cryptocurrency data from CoinMarketCap for Bitcoin shows a price of $113,158.98, reflecting a 24-hour change of -0.12% and a market cap of $2.25 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $50.4 billion. Observing longer timeframes, Bitcoin's price shows minor fluctuations with a 4.68% increase over the past 90 days. Insights from the Coincu research team suggest that rate cuts are likely to lower the cost of capital, potentially spurring investments in digital assets and technology sectors. Historically, increased liquidity has catalyzed growth across various crypto platforms and markets.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:06 UTC on September 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team suggest that rate cuts are likely to lower the cost of capital, potentially spurring investments in digital assets and technology sectors. Historically, increased liquidity has catalyzed growth across various crypto platforms and markets.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/fed-rate-cuts-impact-crypto/

