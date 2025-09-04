The post Federal Reserve to Host October 21 Payment Conference, Stablecoins in Focus appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The Federal Reserve Board announced on Wednesday that it will host a conference on payment innovation on October 21, 2025. According to the announcement, the Federal Reserve Board will discuss how best to innovate and improve the payment system with the use of modern technology including Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Fed Governor Christopher Waller noted that innovation in the payment system is crucial to meet the changing demand for customers and businesses. Waller noted that the conference will feature discussion on the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance, stablecoins, tokenization of financial products, and the intersection of AI and payments.

Why is the Federal Reserve Keen on Innovating its Payment Systems?

The Federal Reserve has in the past year made strategic moves to enable the mainstream adoption of blockchain-relayed payment systems. The Federal Reserve has played a crucial role in the implementation of President Donald Trump’s crypto agenda.

For instance, the Fed recently withdrew its restrictive supervisory guidance on crypto assets by banks. As a result, U.S. banks have gained more freedom to provide crypto-related services.

The Fed is keen to help the U.S. dollar remain the desired global reserve currency amid changing geopolitical circumstances fueled by the BRICS movement. Notably, the rising demand for Gold has seen its use as a global reserve currency increase while that of major currencies drops due to their poor monetary policies including an infinite supply of money.