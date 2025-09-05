Fed’s Anticipated Rate Cut Expected Amid Labor Market Weakness

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 17:52
Key Points:
  • Federal Reserve’s potential rate cut amid weak labor market signals.
  • Anticipated rate cut likely to influence crypto markets.
  • Stablecoin issuers rapidly increase minting amid possible liquidity changes.

US labor market anticipation for August reveals a potential rise in unemployment to 4.3%, influencing the Federal Reserve’s imminent decision on interest rate cuts this September.

Market anticipates a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, prompting significant stablecoin mints and potential cryptocurrency volatility amid the weak labor forecast.

U.S. Labor Data Influences Fed’s Rate Decision

Financial markets are on high alert as the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut heightens. The CME FedWatch tool places a 96.6% probability on a rate reduction, suggesting imminent changes for economic policy.

Market reactions have been robust, with Tether and Circle minting substantial USDT volumes. This is seen as a preparatory move for potential capital flows in reaction to the anticipated economic measures.

Crypto Markets Brace for Federal Policy Changes

Did you know? Historically, major Fed rate cuts in 1998 and 2024 led to strong stock market rebounds. Could similar patterns follow a Fed decision this year?

Bitcoin’s market landscape exhibits steady movement, with a current standing of $112,169.63, holding a market cap of $2.23 trillion. According to CoinMarketCap, BTC’s market dominance remains strong at 58.03%, with a recent 24-hour volume change highlighting liquidity shifts.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:39 UTC on September 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu suggest that impending Fed actions and related economic forecasts might lead to increased digital asset volatility. Historical Fed outcomes often guide trends, hinting at potential resilience or adaptation within crypto markets.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-rate-cut-market-reactions/

