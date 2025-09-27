The post Fed’s Bowman urges decisive rate cuts to protect fragile job market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michelle Bowman has called for significant cuts to interest rates to stop the problems in the job market from worsening. During her speech at the Forecasters Club of New York, Bowman mentioned that recent information from reliable sources indicated that the labor market is weakening as inflation, excluding tariffs, stays slightly above its target. Fed’s Vice Chair calls for the need to help the job market  Bowman recently analyzed data collected over the last few months and pointed out that it indicated escalating problems in the job market. Concerning these rising issues, she urged the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Federal Reserve System responsible for creating the nation’s monetary policy to achieve maximum employment and stable prices, to implement bold and proactive measures to address the diminishing activity in the labor market and new signs of weakness. The Vice Chair cautioned, “We may already be lagging behind in responding to escalating concerns in the labor market.” She further expressed worries that if these issues persist, they might have to change their policies more swiftly and implement substantial adjustments. In their last meeting in August, the Federal Open Market Committee had reduced its target range for overnight interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to between 4% and 4.25%. Notably, this rate cut was meant to support the job market despite officials raising concerns about inflation remaining above the target. Following these concerns, one Federal Reserve governor favored a bigger rate cut, but Bowman decided to stick with her colleagues’ opinion to support the 25-basis-point decrease. However, during the meeting in late July, she disagreed with the decision to maintain the rates unchanged, while most officials supported the idea. Bowman explained her stand, stating that US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs might result in long-term inflation problems. Based… The post Fed’s Bowman urges decisive rate cuts to protect fragile job market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michelle Bowman has called for significant cuts to interest rates to stop the problems in the job market from worsening. During her speech at the Forecasters Club of New York, Bowman mentioned that recent information from reliable sources indicated that the labor market is weakening as inflation, excluding tariffs, stays slightly above its target. Fed’s Vice Chair calls for the need to help the job market  Bowman recently analyzed data collected over the last few months and pointed out that it indicated escalating problems in the job market. Concerning these rising issues, she urged the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Federal Reserve System responsible for creating the nation’s monetary policy to achieve maximum employment and stable prices, to implement bold and proactive measures to address the diminishing activity in the labor market and new signs of weakness. The Vice Chair cautioned, “We may already be lagging behind in responding to escalating concerns in the labor market.” She further expressed worries that if these issues persist, they might have to change their policies more swiftly and implement substantial adjustments. In their last meeting in August, the Federal Open Market Committee had reduced its target range for overnight interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to between 4% and 4.25%. Notably, this rate cut was meant to support the job market despite officials raising concerns about inflation remaining above the target. Following these concerns, one Federal Reserve governor favored a bigger rate cut, but Bowman decided to stick with her colleagues’ opinion to support the 25-basis-point decrease. However, during the meeting in late July, she disagreed with the decision to maintain the rates unchanged, while most officials supported the idea. Bowman explained her stand, stating that US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs might result in long-term inflation problems. Based…

Fed’s Bowman urges decisive rate cuts to protect fragile job market

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 15:49
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010422-37.24%
Vice
VICE$0.03083+1.18%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08015+1.25%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.010087+2.30%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.56111-2.05%

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michelle Bowman has called for significant cuts to interest rates to stop the problems in the job market from worsening.

During her speech at the Forecasters Club of New York, Bowman mentioned that recent information from reliable sources indicated that the labor market is weakening as inflation, excluding tariffs, stays slightly above its target.

Fed’s Vice Chair calls for the need to help the job market 

Bowman recently analyzed data collected over the last few months and pointed out that it indicated escalating problems in the job marketConcerning these rising issues, she urged the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Federal Reserve System responsible for creating the nation’s monetary policy to achieve maximum employment and stable prices, to implement bold and proactive measures to address the diminishing activity in the labor market and new signs of weakness.

The Vice Chair cautioned, “We may already be lagging behind in responding to escalating concerns in the labor market.” She further expressed worries that if these issues persist, they might have to change their policies more swiftly and implement substantial adjustments.

In their last meeting in August, the Federal Open Market Committee had reduced its target range for overnight interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to between 4% and 4.25%. Notably, this rate cut was meant to support the job market despite officials raising concerns about inflation remaining above the target.

Following these concerns, one Federal Reserve governor favored a bigger rate cut, but Bowman decided to stick with her colleagues’ opinion to support the 25-basis-point decrease. However, during the meeting in late July, she disagreed with the decision to maintain the rates unchanged, while most officials supported the idea.

Bowman explained her stand, stating that US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs might result in long-term inflation problems. Based on her argument, price pressures have remained above their target without tariffs, while inflation is still above the 2% target. With this, she urged that Fed policy should pay attention to the part of the mandate that demonstrates weaknesses, which means taking into account effective steps to help the job market.

Supporting her concerns, the CFO Survey, conducted by Duke University in partnership with the Richmond and Atlanta Federal Reserve Banks, reveals that executives attribute roughly one-third of their firms’ price hikes to tariffs.

With inflation currently at 2.9%, removing the tariff impact would bring it closer to 2%, the Federal Reserve’s target rate. The findings also contradict Trump’s repeated claims that there is “no inflation” and that his trade policies are not driving up prices.

Bowman emphasizes the Fed keeping the balance sheet as small as possible

Bowman also addresses the Fed’s ongoing reduction of its bond holdings and points out that she prefers the balance sheet to be kept as small as possible, with reserve balances likely to be limited instead of plentiful.

The official said that getting the balance sheet as low as possible will give the Fed greater freedom to respond to future issues. Bowman said that she favored the Fed’s balance sheet being concentrated in shorter-term assets and that it could tilt its investments toward longer-term bonds if needed without raising the overall size of holdings.

Bowman said she is open to more than merely a gradual runoff of the Fed’s holdings. She stated, “I also look forward to discussing potential sales of our agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) with the committee.” “Just relying on MBS runoff isn’t going to let us get back to a Treasury-only portfolio in a reasonable period,” she added.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/feds-bowman-urges-decisive-rate-cuts/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Solana open interest rockets 6% on CME
Solana
SOL$201.19+3.49%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01603-9.99%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.56236-2.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Share
Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto execs, led by Michael Saylor, push for the U.S. to acquire 1 million BTC, establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.   Crypto executives, led by Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, have gathered in Washington to advocate for a new piece of legislation. This bill, known as the BITCOIN Act, proposes the establishment of a U.S. Strategic […] The post Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.01022-5.16%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,297.45-0.20%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02831+0.56%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 05:00
Share
ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

The post ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ChainCatcher hosts event, affects blockchain market dynamics. Ethereum ETF sees nearly $900M outflow. Solana and BNB relations show blockchain market shifts. ChainCatcher will host “Crypto 2025: Breaking the Deadlock and New Birth” in April with Solana advisors participating, highlighting a significant convergence of blockchain influencers and technology leaders. This event underscores strategic shifts in blockchain, reflecting Solana’s influence amidst Ethereum ETF outflow of $897.6 million, suggesting realignment in institutional crypto investments. ChainCatcher Event Shakes Up Blockchain Dynamics ChainCatcher and RootData announced their co-hosted event “Crypto 2025” set for April 2025. A leading Solana advisor will be among the speakers. Significant participation includes technologists, investors, and regulators, as confirmed by ChainCatcher news channels. The announcement coincides with notable outflows in the Ethereum ETF market, totaling nearly $900 million. This highlights institutional sentiment shifts affecting Ethereum and derivative financial products over the past week. The Ether.fi Foundation reported protocol buybacks, purchasing 127,000 ETHFI from revenue, offering insights into corporate robust steps in a volatile market. “We are excited to bring together leading experts and stakeholders in the blockchain space to discuss the future of the industry.” — ChainCatcher Leadership Statement. From institutional market players to independent investors, the response indicates heightened attentiveness to the evolving landscape. A lack of prime-level comments via official regulatory or C-suite channels emphasizes the private nature of these shifts. Ethereum ETF Outflows and Market Volatility Insights Did you know? Solana’s significant decline in on-chain activity during Autumn 2025 marked a major turning point, reflecting crypto market volatility and competitive shifts with Ethereum and BNB Chain. Ethereum (ETH) stands at $4,011.87, holding a market cap of $484.25 billion. Over 24 hours, ETH grew by 2.25%, but its seven-day and 30-day performance declined by 10.46% and 12.50%, respectively. The volume decreased by 38.52% to $37.84 billion. Data…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010421-37.26%
Binance Coin
BNB$968.85+2.61%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.5624+5.63%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:09
Share

Trending News

More

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

Accenture tell staff to learn AI or exit the company

ETH Might Crash to $3,500 and Here’s Why