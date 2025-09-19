The post FED’s Kashkari confident in achieving inflation targets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Neel Kashkari expresses confidence in the Federal Reserve’s ability to achieve its 2% inflation target. The 2% benchmark has been challenged by elevated inflation rates post-pandemic, but trends are improving by mid-2025. Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, expressed confidence today in the central bank’s ability to reach its inflation targets amid ongoing economic uncertainty. The Fed has maintained a 2% annual inflation target since formally adopting it in 2012, using interest rate adjustments and other monetary policy tools to guide economic stability without causing excessive market volatility. U.S. inflation has been declining from post-pandemic peaks but continues to exceed the 2% benchmark in several key measures. Recent data indicate a cooling labor market that could influence future Federal Open Market Committee rate decisions. Kashkari has historically advocated for higher interest rates to combat rising prices, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty in the early 2020s when inflation surged above target levels. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fed-kashkari-confident-in-achieving-inflation-targets/The post FED’s Kashkari confident in achieving inflation targets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Neel Kashkari expresses confidence in the Federal Reserve’s ability to achieve its 2% inflation target. The 2% benchmark has been challenged by elevated inflation rates post-pandemic, but trends are improving by mid-2025. Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, expressed confidence today in the central bank’s ability to reach its inflation targets amid ongoing economic uncertainty. The Fed has maintained a 2% annual inflation target since formally adopting it in 2012, using interest rate adjustments and other monetary policy tools to guide economic stability without causing excessive market volatility. U.S. inflation has been declining from post-pandemic peaks but continues to exceed the 2% benchmark in several key measures. Recent data indicate a cooling labor market that could influence future Federal Open Market Committee rate decisions. Kashkari has historically advocated for higher interest rates to combat rising prices, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty in the early 2020s when inflation surged above target levels. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fed-kashkari-confident-in-achieving-inflation-targets/

FED’s Kashkari confident in achieving inflation targets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 22:27
Key Takeaways

  • Neel Kashkari expresses confidence in the Federal Reserve’s ability to achieve its 2% inflation target.
  • The 2% benchmark has been challenged by elevated inflation rates post-pandemic, but trends are improving by mid-2025.

Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, expressed confidence today in the central bank’s ability to reach its inflation targets amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

The Fed has maintained a 2% annual inflation target since formally adopting it in 2012, using interest rate adjustments and other monetary policy tools to guide economic stability without causing excessive market volatility.

U.S. inflation has been declining from post-pandemic peaks but continues to exceed the 2% benchmark in several key measures. Recent data indicate a cooling labor market that could influence future Federal Open Market Committee rate decisions.

Kashkari has historically advocated for higher interest rates to combat rising prices, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty in the early 2020s when inflation surged above target levels.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fed-kashkari-confident-in-achieving-inflation-targets/

