Fed’s Michelle Bowman warns US banks to adopt blockchain or risk irrelevance

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/20 23:53
Vice
VICE$0.01243+3.23%

Financial technology is moving forward, and banks and regulators need to keep up or face decline.

Summary
  • Banks are already integrating blockchain, tech, even if they aren’t embracing crypto
  • Fed Vice Chair Bowman claims that blockchain and tokenization create significant efficiencies
  • Regulators will have to keep up with technological advancements, Bowman said

Financial innovation is not optional, a Fed Vice Chair stated. On Tuesday, August 19, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle W. Bowman held a speech at the annual Wyoming Blockchain Symposium.

Bowman addressed the growing role blockchain and AI play in the U.S. banking system. Banks already use permissioned blockchain networks in their internal or interbank operations. At the same time, tokenized assets enable transfers of real-world assets to be much more efficient.

Still, both the Fed and banks are too careful when it comes to embracing new technologies. According to Bowman, part of this is due to reputational risk, which played a key role in the debanking controversy, where banks reportedly denied services to legal businesses that did not align with the political goals of the mainstream.

Fed and banks need to keep up with tech: Bowman

According to Bowman, regulators play a key role in setting the pace of adoption of new technologies. Ideally, she stated, they should embrace technologies that benefit the banking system broadly.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01608+0.87%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003571+1.04%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245+1.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000393-1.50%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12674+1.18%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 