Fed's rate cut meets resistance as long-end Treasury yields reverse lower trend

Long-end Treasury yields went up this week, even though the Fed cut interest rates. That move surprised the bond market. The 10-year Treasury yield, which had dipped below 4%, jumped to 4.145%. The 30-year yield, the one that matters for mortgages, rose to 4.76%, after hitting a weekly low of 4.604%. The Fed lowered its policy rate by 0.25% to 4.00%-4.25% on Wednesday, its first rate cut of the year. That helped push stocks higher, but the bond market didn’t react the same way. According to Bloomberg, investors in longer-term bonds didn’t get what they wanted — certainty that inflation would stay under control. Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at One Point BFG Wealth Partners, said traders used the Fed’s move to take profits, calling it a chance to “sell the news.” Peter said people holding long bonds “don’t want the Fed to be cutting interest rates.” When traders dump those bonds, prices go down and yields rise. That’s exactly what happened. Powell’s ‘risk management’ cut faces doubts from bond traders Peter pointed out that easing monetary policy while inflation is above 3% — and while the economy’s still solid — sends a risky signal. He said the Fed might be “taking the eye off” inflation. New Fed projections released on Wednesday show officials now expect inflation to rise slightly next year. That’s not what bondholders wanted to hear. Investors had hoped the Fed would move its focus away from inflation and toward jobs, especially after weak employment numbers earlier this month. Jerome Powell described the cut as a “risk management” move, mentioning the slowing labor market. But Peter said, “The bond market, if [longer yields] continue higher, would be sending a message that, ‘We don’t think you should be aggressively cutting interest rates with inflation stuck at 3%.’” He also explained that this week’s jump in yields came after bond prices had already been rising for months. Yields had fallen, but now they’re moving back up — just like they did after the Fed’s cut in September 2024. Peter said it’s worth noting that the 10-year yield hasn’t moved much since the start of the year, even though the Fed has cut rates more than once since then. Higher yields aren’t just bad news for bondholders. They affect everything from home loans to car financing. Mortgage rates rose after the Fed’s cut, wiping out the gains from their three-year low earlier in the week. That hit housing. On Thursday, homebuilder Lennar reported disappointing revenue for the third quarter and warned that deliveries would be weak in the next one. Co-CEO Stuart Miller blamed “continued pressures” in the housing market and “elevated” interest rates through Q3. Bond market waits for terrible news before buying again Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS, said the bond market doesn’t move on one rate cut. He said, “It’s not the journey, it’s the destination.” What matters is how far the Fed plans to go. Chris said traders are trying to figure out “what’s the end game in this?” and that they’ll only respond once they’re convinced the Fed is serious about cutting rates significantly. Peter added that U.S. yields also follow what’s happening abroad. He said international rates have been rising, too, so foreign central bank actions matter here. But Chris had a warning for anyone rooting for lower yields. He said falling yields usually mean a recession’s coming. This week’s yield jump came right after jobless claims fell, which shows less risk of a downturn anytime soon. Chris said, “Don’t rejoice so much about getting bond yields down, because it may mean that it’s impossible for you to find work.” He also added, “Unfortunately, the bond market only really embraces bad news. Not just bad news … terrible news.” The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.Long-end Treasury yields went up this week, even though the Fed cut interest rates. That move surprised the bond market. The 10-year Treasury yield, which had dipped below 4%, jumped to 4.145%. The 30-year yield, the one that matters for mortgages, rose to 4.76%, after hitting a weekly low of 4.604%. The Fed lowered its policy rate by 0.25% to 4.00%-4.25% on Wednesday, its first rate cut of the year. That helped push stocks higher, but the bond market didn’t react the same way. According to Bloomberg, investors in longer-term bonds didn’t get what they wanted — certainty that inflation would stay under control. Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at One Point BFG Wealth Partners, said traders used the Fed’s move to take profits, calling it a chance to “sell the news.” Peter said people holding long bonds “don’t want the Fed to be cutting interest rates.” When traders dump those bonds, prices go down and yields rise. That’s exactly what happened. Powell’s ‘risk management’ cut faces doubts from bond traders Peter pointed out that easing monetary policy while inflation is above 3% — and while the economy’s still solid — sends a risky signal. He said the Fed might be “taking the eye off” inflation. New Fed projections released on Wednesday show officials now expect inflation to rise slightly next year. That’s not what bondholders wanted to hear. Investors had hoped the Fed would move its focus away from inflation and toward jobs, especially after weak employment numbers earlier this month. Jerome Powell described the cut as a “risk management” move, mentioning the slowing labor market. But Peter said, “The bond market, if [longer yields] continue higher, would be sending a message that, ‘We don’t think you should be aggressively cutting interest rates with inflation stuck at 3%.’” He also explained that this week’s jump in yields came after bond prices had already been rising for months. Yields had fallen, but now they’re moving back up — just like they did after the Fed’s cut in September 2024. Peter said it’s worth noting that the 10-year yield hasn’t moved much since the start of the year, even though the Fed has cut rates more than once since then. Higher yields aren’t just bad news for bondholders. They affect everything from home loans to car financing. Mortgage rates rose after the Fed’s cut, wiping out the gains from their three-year low earlier in the week. That hit housing. On Thursday, homebuilder Lennar reported disappointing revenue for the third quarter and warned that deliveries would be weak in the next one. Co-CEO Stuart Miller blamed “continued pressures” in the housing market and “elevated” interest rates through Q3. Bond market waits for terrible news before buying again Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS, said the bond market doesn’t move on one rate cut. He said, “It’s not the journey, it’s the destination.” What matters is how far the Fed plans to go. Chris said traders are trying to figure out “what’s the end game in this?” and that they’ll only respond once they’re convinced the Fed is serious about cutting rates significantly. Peter added that U.S. yields also follow what’s happening abroad. He said international rates have been rising, too, so foreign central bank actions matter here. But Chris had a warning for anyone rooting for lower yields. He said falling yields usually mean a recession’s coming. This week’s yield jump came right after jobless claims fell, which shows less risk of a downturn anytime soon. Chris said, “Don’t rejoice so much about getting bond yields down, because it may mean that it’s impossible for you to find work.” He also added, “Unfortunately, the bond market only really embraces bad news. Not just bad news … terrible news.” The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Fed's rate cut meets resistance as long-end Treasury yields reverse lower trend

By: Coinstats
2025/09/21 08:28
Threshold
T$0.01662-0.35%
Union
U$0.012768-10.44%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1641-0.72%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009996+0.11%
GET
GET$0.007571+0.79%

Long-end Treasury yields went up this week, even though the Fed cut interest rates. That move surprised the bond market. The 10-year Treasury yield, which had dipped below 4%, jumped to 4.145%.

The 30-year yield, the one that matters for mortgages, rose to 4.76%, after hitting a weekly low of 4.604%. The Fed lowered its policy rate by 0.25% to 4.00%-4.25% on Wednesday, its first rate cut of the year. That helped push stocks higher, but the bond market didn’t react the same way.

According to Bloomberg, investors in longer-term bonds didn’t get what they wanted — certainty that inflation would stay under control.

Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at One Point BFG Wealth Partners, said traders used the Fed’s move to take profits, calling it a chance to “sell the news.”

Peter said people holding long bonds “don’t want the Fed to be cutting interest rates.” When traders dump those bonds, prices go down and yields rise. That’s exactly what happened.

Powell’s ‘risk management’ cut faces doubts from bond traders

Peter pointed out that easing monetary policy while inflation is above 3% — and while the economy’s still solid — sends a risky signal. He said the Fed might be “taking the eye off” inflation. New Fed projections released on Wednesday show officials now expect inflation to rise slightly next year. That’s not what bondholders wanted to hear.

Investors had hoped the Fed would move its focus away from inflation and toward jobs, especially after weak employment numbers earlier this month.

Jerome Powell described the cut as a “risk management” move, mentioning the slowing labor market. But Peter said, “The bond market, if [longer yields] continue higher, would be sending a message that, ‘We don’t think you should be aggressively cutting interest rates with inflation stuck at 3%.’”

He also explained that this week’s jump in yields came after bond prices had already been rising for months. Yields had fallen, but now they’re moving back up — just like they did after the Fed’s cut in September 2024. Peter said it’s worth noting that the 10-year yield hasn’t moved much since the start of the year, even though the Fed has cut rates more than once since then.

Higher yields aren’t just bad news for bondholders. They affect everything from home loans to car financing. Mortgage rates rose after the Fed’s cut, wiping out the gains from their three-year low earlier in the week. That hit housing.

On Thursday, homebuilder Lennar reported disappointing revenue for the third quarter and warned that deliveries would be weak in the next one. Co-CEO Stuart Miller blamed “continued pressures” in the housing market and “elevated” interest rates through Q3.

Bond market waits for terrible news before buying again

Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS, said the bond market doesn’t move on one rate cut. He said, “It’s not the journey, it’s the destination.” What matters is how far the Fed plans to go.

Chris said traders are trying to figure out “what’s the end game in this?” and that they’ll only respond once they’re convinced the Fed is serious about cutting rates significantly.

Peter added that U.S. yields also follow what’s happening abroad. He said international rates have been rising, too, so foreign central bank actions matter here. But Chris had a warning for anyone rooting for lower yields.

He said falling yields usually mean a recession’s coming. This week’s yield jump came right after jobless claims fell, which shows less risk of a downturn anytime soon.

Chris said, “Don’t rejoice so much about getting bond yields down, because it may mean that it’s impossible for you to find work.” He also added, “Unfortunately, the bond market only really embraces bad news. Not just bad news … terrible news.”

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Breaking: China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Rival Dollar Dominance

Breaking: China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Rival Dollar Dominance

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017617+0.65%
Share
CoinGape2025/08/20 20:33
Share
A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.02-3.39%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0725+15.81%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:55
Share
what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025

what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025

The post what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following article is a guest post and opinion of Mike Romanenko, CVO & Co-founder of Kyrrex. H2 2025 is crypto’s credibility check. With MiCA now shaping how exchanges operate across the EU, the advantage shifts from growth at any cost to licensed, auditable, and bank-connected rails. The winners will make compliance invisible, settlement programmable, and trust measurable. According to Mike Romanenko, CVO & Co-Founder at Kyrrex, we are moving from a market that was often speculative and nascent to a mature, regulated financial ecosystem. The focus is shifting from pure innovation to reliable infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and building institutional trust. Get licensed, prove reserves, publish audits As MiCA takes hold, the market is rapidly consolidating. Where over 500 active exchanges existed globally in 2022, the future belongs to licensed entities. Securing a license as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework or an equivalent, such as Malta’s Class 4 Virtual Financial Assets (VFA), is no longer a differentiator but a baseline for survival. This transition is not just about avoiding fines; it’s about building the bottom-layer trust required by institutional capital. To reinforce this trust, platforms must commit to a regular cadence of publishing proof-of-reserves and submitting to independent, third-party audits. In a market evolving from opacity to transparency, auditable proof of solvency and security is emerging as crypto’s most reliable layer. Automate compliance at the exchange layer With licensing as the foundation, the next priority is baking compliance directly into platform infrastructure. This means moving beyond manual checks to a fully orchestrated system for Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) processes. By integrating reporting APIs and utilizing real-time transaction monitoring, MiCA-compliant exchanges can offer frictionless onboarding for users and token projects alike. Exchanges licensed under Malta’s Class 4 VFA framework, such…
RealLink
REAL$0.06284-0.72%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005259+3.25%
GET
GET$0.00732-2.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 09:03
Share

Trending News

More

Breaking: China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Rival Dollar Dominance

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025

Arthur Hayes Predicts Crypto Growth Post-U.S. Treasury Refill

This week, NFT transaction volume rebounded by 1.27% to US$108.6 million, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 50%.