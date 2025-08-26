Fidelity and BlackRock lead Bitcoin ETFs’ $219 million recovery

Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States ended a difficult run of redemptions with their first day of inflows in more than a week.

According to Coinperps data, the products collectively drew $219 million on Aug. 25, marking a shift in investor sentiment after six consecutive trading sessions of withdrawals.

This rebound was led by Fidelity, BlackRock, and Ark 21Shares, which each attracted over $60 million. Fidelity’s FBTC logged the largest daily intake at $65.6 million, followed by BlackRock’s IBIT with $63.4 million and Ark’s ARKB with $61.2 million.

Smaller allocations flowed into Bitwise’s BITB ($15.2 million), Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust ($7.3 million), and VanEck’s HODL ($6.3 million). Meanwhile, ETFs offered by Invesco, Valkyrie, WisdomTree, and Franklin Templeton registered no new capital on the day.

The return of positive flows comes after a bruising stretch in mid-August. Between Aug. 15 and Aug. 22, the group of funds shed roughly $1.2 billion, reflecting a wave of profit-taking and caution among institutional holders.

So, this reversal suggests that some investors are seeing renewed opportunity in Bitcoin despite its recent loss of momentum.

Ethereum ETFs outpace Bitcoin

Meanwhile, Ethereum products continued to overshadow Bitcoin ETFs in terms of investor demand.

On the same day, spot Ethereum ETFs attracted $443.9 million in net inflows, more than double their BTC counterparts’ total.

BlackRock’s ETHA dominated with $314.9 million, while Fidelity’s FETH drew $87.4 million. Smaller contributions came from Grayscale’s Mini Ethereum Trust and offerings by Bitwise, 21Shares, and Invesco, adding about $17 million together.

The strong showing follows a turbulent prior week when Ethereum ETFs saw outflows equivalent to 105,000 ETH, breaking a multi-week streak of steady demand. Glassnode data indicates that the tide has turned again, with institutions adding back 16,900 ETH at the start of this week.

Ethereum ETFs Weekly Flows (Source: Glassnode)

The split in flows highlights how investor positioning is evolving in the current market conditions. Bitcoin ETFs are showing early signs of stabilization after heavy redemptions, while Ethereum funds are attracting stronger conviction in the short term.

