Fidelity and Canary stir crypto markets with DTCC-listed altcoin ETFs amid SEC delays

Fidelity and Canary have moved a step closer in their bid to launch altcoin-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States.

On Sept. 11, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) quietly added three spot ETF products, including Fidelity’s Solana ETF (FSOL), Canary’s HBAR ETF (HBR), and Canary’s XRP ETF (XRPC), to its platform.

The listing does not equate to regulatory approval. Instead, it represents part of the routine preparation process that issuers must complete before a potential market debut.

Still, the development has caught the crypto community’s attention, which views it as a sign that issuers are serious about bringing these funds to market once the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) grants permission.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the significance of the development, noting that it’s rare for tickers to reach the DTCC system without eventually coming to market.

That procedural progress quickly spilled into trading activity. Solana rose more than 6% in 24 hours, outperforming XRP and HBAR, which each gained about 2%, according to CryptoSlate data.

Crypto ETFs

This development arrives as the SEC repeatedly postponed rulings on a wave of altcoin ETF filings, continuing its cautious stance even after greenlighting Bitcoin and Ethereum spot funds last year.

On Sept. 10, the regulator delayed three applications, including BlackRock’s proposal for an Ethereum staking ETF and Franklin Templeton’s spot Solana and XRP funds filings.

The postponements extend a broader review process as the SEC develops a generic framework to streamline future approvals.

Analysts expect the commission to bundle decisions in October, consistent with previous cycles where multiple rulings landed within the same window.

The agency currently has at least 92 crypto-linked ETF proposals under consideration, highlighting the scale of industry demand.

