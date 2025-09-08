Fidelity Quietly Launches Tokenized Treasury Fund on Ethereum

By: Coinstats
2025/09/08 00:00
RealLink
REAL$0.06086+2.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10133+2.22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01262+1.93%
Wink
LIKE$0.010694-1.49%
FUND
FUND$0.018-16.66%

Fidelity Asset Management has introduced a blockchain-based version of its Treasury money market fund, extending its digital finance presence.

The new product, called the Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT), mirrors one share of the Fidelity Treasury Digital Fund (FYOXX) and is issued directly on the Ethereum network.

What is Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT)?

According to RWA.xyz, the fund began operating in August with a portfolio that consists entirely of US Treasury securities and cash. Fidelity applies a 0.20% management fee, and Bank of New York Mellon is responsible for custody.

As of press time, its assets have already climbed to more than $200 million, though participation remains limited. Current records show the fund has just two holders—one with roughly $1 million in tokens and another managing the balance.

Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT) AUM.Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT) AUM. Source: RWA.xyz

Fidelity has yet to comment on the fund publicly.

However, the fund’s launch builds on Fidelity’s earlier filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where it sought approval to add an on-chain share class to its digital Treasury fund.

That step signaled its commitment to real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, a trend gaining momentum across traditional finance.

Over the past year, global asset managers have been experimenting with blockchain rails to make markets more efficient, cut settlement times, and reduce costs.

This has drawn interest from traditional financial giants like BlackRock, the largest asset management firm in the world, already making significant progress in this market.

Over the past year, BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) has become the largest tokenized Treasury product, with a value of over $2 billion.

Notably, similar offerings from Franklin Templeton and WisdomTree have helped the broader market for tokenized Treasuries above $7 billion, according to RWA.xyz.

US Tokenized Treasuries.US Tokenized Treasuries. Source: RWA.xyz

Considering the pace of this growth, analysts at McKinsey have estimated that tokenized securities could reach a market value of $2 trillion before the end of the decade.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain two of the most recognizable meme coins, but their price action has been slow in 2025, leaving many investors questioning their growth potential. Meanwhile, Rollblock is stealing the spotlight with a live iGaming ecosystem, $11.5 million raised in presale, and a deflationary revenue model that rewards holders weekly. With analysts [...] The post Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4 appeared first on Blockonomi.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000527-1.31%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01823-0.38%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002602+3.17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/08 02:00
Share
Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

The global non-fungible token market has slightly fallen in trading sales volume and floor price value this first week of September. In the past seven [...]
NEAR
NEAR$2.461+3.27%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01264+1.36%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/09/07 17:40
Share
Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Bitmain, the world’s largest maker of bitcoin mining equipment, is facing a lawsuit from hosting provider, Old Const.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 01:40
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4

Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Analist wijst op sterke Solana koers: Kan SOL binnenkort naar $235 stijgen?