Fiji reiterates ban on crypto services, emphasizing financial and security risks

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to Crowdfund Insider , Fiji's National Anti-Money Laundering Council ( NAMLC ) has once again explicitly banned virtual asset service providers ( VASPs ) from operating in the country, citing the vulnerability of cryptocurrencies to money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing. NAMLC stated that the anonymity and cross-border nature of digital assets increase the risk of criminal exploitation. While Fiji's move aligns with the Financial Action Task Force ( FATF )'s international standards, it opted for a blanket ban rather than regulation. The council stated that Fiji currently lacks effective regulatory capacity and will reassess relevant policies based on technological and regulatory developments.