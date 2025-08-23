Final Calm Before the Storm: Altcoins Ready for the Final Push

The crypto market has entered a familiar but tense moment. After Bitcoin's surge to a new all-time high, traders are now watching closely as the market cools into consolidation. History shows this pause is often the calm before the real storm – the point where liquidity begins to shift into altcoins, sparking the explosive runs […]

Are Paid Trading Courses Worth It? I Bought 3 to Find Out

Image I’ve seen them everywhere — ads claiming you can become a “crypto millionaire” or “beat the market in 30 days” if you just enroll in the right trading course. From YouTube pre-rolls to Instagram stories, the promise is always the same: “Learn our proven system, follow our steps, and watch your account&nbsp;grow.” I’ll admit, I’ve been skeptical. Most of these courses promise more than they deliver. But part of me wondered: maybe some of them actually provide real&nbsp;value. So, I decided to put my money where my mouth is. I bought three paid trading courses, ranging from beginner to advanced, and spent weeks going through them. The goal? To figure out if paid courses are worth it — or just another way to empty your&nbsp;wallet. Here’s what I learned, lesson by lesson, and course by&nbsp;course. Why I Decided to Buy Trading&nbsp;Courses I’ve been trading crypto for years. I’ve made money, I’ve lost money, and I’ve watched friends fall into every common trap. But despite all my experience, there’s always that nagging feeling: What if I’m missing something crucial? What if there’s a shortcut I haven’t discovered yet? Buying courses was a way to test three&nbsp;things: Content Quality — Are the lessons actually informative, or just hype and&nbsp;fluff? Practical Application — Can I use the strategies in real trading, or do they stay theoretical? Value for Money — Do the lessons justify the price, or am I paying for the marketing alone? I also wanted to see whether beginner courses and advanced ones offered distinct advantages — or if the material overlapped so much that it didn’t matter which one you&nbsp;picked. The Courses I&nbsp;Bought I chose three different courses to get a wide perspective: Course 1 — Beginner Crypto Trading Fundamentals ($99) Promises: Teach you the basics of crypto trading, chart reading, and common mistakes to&nbsp;avoid. Format: 10 hours of video lessons, plus a PDF workbook. Course 2 — Intermediate Strategy &amp; Risk Management ($199) Promises: Show how to manage risk, set stop-losses, and trade swings and breakouts. Format: 15 hours of video tutorials, downloadable indicators, and a private Telegram&nbsp;group. Course 3 — Advanced Professional Trading System&nbsp;($499) Promises: Teach proprietary systems, AI-assisted tools, and trading psychology for high performance. Format: 20+ hours of video, live webinars, private Discord channel with instructors, and access to trading&nbsp;signals. Course 1 — Beginner Crypto Trading Fundamentals I started with the basics. Honestly, the course wasn’t life-changing, but it wasn’t terrible&nbsp;either. What Worked: Clear explanations of common terms like candlesticks, support/resistance, and trend&nbsp;lines. A structured approach for setting up exchanges, wallets, and accounts&nbsp;safely. Emphasis on risk management for newbies (e.g., “Never risk more than 1–2% of your account on a single&nbsp;trade”). What Fell&nbsp;Short: Very little real trading strategy. Most lessons were about theory, with charts showing what could happen, not what actually happened. The examples were mostly Bitcoin charts, leaving altcoins and DeFi assets barely&nbsp;covered. Verdict: Good for absolute beginners, especially those who need a structured foundation. If you already understand charts and risk basics, it’s largely redundant. Course 2 — Intermediate Strategy &amp; Risk Management Next, I jumped into the mid-tier course. This one promised to move beyond theory and into actionable strategies. What Worked: Practical setups for swing trades and breakout&nbsp;entries. Several risk management frameworks I hadn’t considered, including tiered stop-losses and scaling in/out of positions. Some bonus modules on trader psychology and avoiding&nbsp;FOMO. What Fell&nbsp;Short: Some lessons felt repetitive; parts of the beginner course were recycled. Signals and indicators included were useful, but a few were outdated or poorly explained. Verdict: Worth it if you want structured risk management strategies and concrete trade setups. The Telegram group helped, but the quality of discussions varied, and sometimes I questioned the advice from other&nbsp;members. Course 3 — Advanced Professional Trading&nbsp;System The big investment. I had high hopes for this one, and I was ready to see if it could genuinely give me an&nbsp;edge. What Worked: Proprietary systems were genuinely interesting, particularly the AI-assisted tools for trade&nbsp;signals. Live webinars with instructors allowed me to ask questions in real time — something I found very valuable. Trading psychology modules were deep and actionable, focusing on real-world scenarios where emotions ruin decisions. What Fell&nbsp;Short: Some of the proprietary strategies were complex and required significant time to implement. It wasn’t a plug-and-play system. The course was heavy on selling add-ons, like private mentorships or extra indicator packs. Not every strategy worked equally well in all market conditions; some were clearly optimized for bull&nbsp;markets. Verdict: A mixed bag. Definitely the most valuable for serious traders, but the price is high and success depends heavily on your ability to implement the strategies consistently. Key Lessons Across All Three&nbsp;Courses After going through all three, several insights became&nbsp;clear: Paid courses are only worth it if you implement the strategies. Watching videos isn’t enough. You need to take notes, practice, and make real trades to see&nbsp;results. Beginner courses are cheap insurance. They’re worth the money if you’re just starting, but if you’ve been trading for a while, you’ll learn very little&nbsp;new. Intermediate courses bridge the gap. They teach risk management and practical setups, which can actually improve your win rate and reduce emotional losses. Advanced courses can pay off — but only for disciplined traders. If you’re not willing to put in time and effort, even the best systems won’t&nbsp;help. Marketing is everywhere. Every course, even the best one, had upselling and hype. You have to separate the actual educational value from the sales&nbsp;pitch. How My Trades Changed After Taking the&nbsp;Courses Before taking these courses, my strategy was… messy. I relied heavily on intuition, FOMO trades, and inconsistent risk management. After implementing lessons from the&nbsp;courses: My stop-loss discipline improved drastically. No more holding losers too&nbsp;long. I scaled in and out of positions more effectively, protecting profits. I became more patient; I no longer chased every pump or panic-sold during&nbsp;dips. My portfolio volatility decreased — while total gains didn’t skyrocket, my drawdowns were smaller, which matters more for long-term survival. Are Paid Trading Courses Worth&nbsp;It? Here’s the reality: it depends on your goals, experience, and commitment. Absolute beginners can benefit greatly from structured, foundational courses. They save you years of trial and&nbsp;error. Intermediate traders can use paid courses to improve risk management and learn actionable strategies. This is where you see the most ROI if you follow the lessons consistently. Advanced traders might find high-end courses helpful for refinement, psychology, or exposure to new tools — but you need discipline and focus to make it worthwhile. One week of casual watching won’t make anyone rich. Paid courses are not shortcuts; they’re accelerators — if you’re willing to put in the&nbsp;work. Final Thoughts After buying and completing three courses, here’s my takeaway: Not all courses are scams. Some provide real education and actionable strategies. Implementation is everything. Without practicing what you learn, the content is&nbsp;useless. Expect upsells and marketing. Ignore the hype, focus on lessons that improve your trading&nbsp;skills. Time and patience are key. Courses don’t replace experience — they condense&nbsp;it. In the end, I’m glad I invested. I walked away with better discipline, smarter trade management, and a deeper understanding of trading psychology. But the truth is simple: no course will make you rich overnight. The real gains come from applying the lessons consistently over&nbsp;time. Are Paid Trading Courses Worth It? I Bought 3 to Find Out was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Digitale euro krijgt wellicht Ethereum of Solana als basis

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De Europese Centrale Bank zet vaart achter de ontwikkeling van de digitale euro. Door recente Amerikaanse wetgeving rond stablecoins groeit de druk om het project toekomstbestendig te maken. Daarbij kijkt de ECB ook naar publieke blockchains zoals Ethereum en Solana; en dat geeft het traject nieuwe dynamiek. De keuze om publieke infrastructuren te overwegen markeert een belangrijke verschuiving, aangezien tot nu toe vooral een private en centraal gecontroleerde oplossing in beeld was. Functionarissen benadrukken dat de snelle Amerikaanse ontwikkelingen de urgentie hebben vergroot. Het plan is dat de digitale euro gratis beschikbaar wordt voor burgers en bedrijven in de eurozone, vergelijkbaar met contant geld maar geschikt voor digitale betalingen. Waarom de digitale euro nu versneld wordt De snelle goedkeuring van de Amerikaanse Genius Act, die het stablecoin-ecosysteem reguleert, heeft de Europese discussie over de digitale euro duidelijk versneld. De dominantie van dollar-stablecoins roept in Europa zorgen op over financiële stabiliteit en monetaire autonomie. Met een eigen digitale euro wil de ECB een tegenwicht bieden en de rol van de euro in het mondiale betaalverkeer versterken. ECB-bestuurslid Piero Cipollone waarschuwde eerder dat de Amerikaanse promotie van dollar-stablecoins het risico met zich meebrengt dat eurodeposito’s richting Amerikaanse banken verschuiven. Dat zou de positie van de euro internationaal verzwakken. Door die geopolitieke druk liggen nu gesprekken op tafel die er eerder niet waren. De digitale euro geldt daarin als middel om minder afhankelijk te worden van buitenlandse betaaloplossingen. BREAKING: EU accelerates digital euro plans. Potential launch on ETH or Solana. Response to U.S. stablecoin laws. Aims to boost EU competitiveness. Expected on public blockchain. For retail payments & settlements. pic.twitter.com/eMZJlFojrN — cryptothedoggy (@cryptothedoggy) August 22, 2025 Ethereum en Solana als mogelijke infrastructuur Van private naar publieke keuzes Aanvankelijk lag een private, door de centrale bank gecontroleerde infrastructuur voor de hand. Inmiddels worden ook publieke blockchains als Ethereum en Solana serieus overwogen. Deze netwerken bieden schaal en interoperabiliteit, maar roepen vragen op over privacy en governance. Transparantie botst soms met privacy, terwijl governance-vraagstukken nog openstaan. Strategische afweging tussen Ethereum en Solana De ECB onderzoekt daarom uiteenlopende technologieën, zowel gecentraliseerd als gedistribueerd, waarbij de uiteindelijke beslissing nog openstaat. Binnen de publieke opties worden Ethereum en Solana beide gezien als kansrijke infrastructuren, elk met eigen kenmerken. Ethereum geldt als het meest gevestigde netwerk met een brede ontwikkelaarsgemeenschap en bewezen beveiliging, maar kampt met relatief hoge transactiekosten. Solana staat bekend om zijn snelheid en lage kosten, wat interessant is voor massaal gebruik, maar heeft minder langlopende ervaring in grootschalige financiële toepassingen. Volgens Europese functionarissen is de keuze tussen beide netwerken niet louter technisch: het gaat ook om vertrouwen, stabiliteit en de strategische uitstraling van de digitale euro. Het verschil in aanpak kan de digitale euro dichter bij de Amerikaanse stablecoins brengen of juist meer richting het model van China, dat zijn eigen digitale munt volledig privé beheert. EU officials want to chase the US by accelerating work on the digital euro. Basing it on public blockchains such as Ethereum or Solana, instead of solutions controlled solely by the European Central Bank is considered. Risk of losing some control over how euro is managed?… pic.twitter.com/aVcf0Zvm2W — Lukasz Olejnik (@lukOlejnik) August 22, 2025   Word lid van onze Discord-community om samen te praten over de digitale euro, stablecoins en alles rond crypto-innovatie. Stablecoins en de strijd om monetaire invloed De markt voor stablecoins is wereldwijd bijna volledig gedomineerd door tokens die aan de dollar zijn gekoppeld. Bedrijven zoals Circle en Tether hebben daarin een leidende rol, en Amerikaanse banken zoals Citi en JPMorgan Chase onderzoeken eveneens eigen initiatieven. Europese functionarissen vrezen dat deze dominantie de euro verder naar de achtergrond dringt, zeker nu de markt al een waarde van honderden miljarden dollars vertegenwoordigt. Een digitale euro zou moeten voorkomen dat Europese gebruikers en bedrijven steeds afhankelijker worden van Amerikaanse betaaloplossingen en dat kapitaalstromen verschuiven richting de VS. Tegelijk bestaan er al euro-stablecoins, waarbij Circle de grootste uitgever is met een marktkapitalisatie van ongeveer 225 miljoen dollar met een marktkapitalisatie van ongeveer 225 miljoen dollar. Toch onderstreept de relatief kleine omvang van deze tokens dat alleen een officieel initiatief van de ECB de euro echt steviger kan positioneren in het digitale landschap. Privacy en vertrouwen in de digitale euro Privacy staat centraal in het debat rond de digitale euro. Publieke blockchains bieden openheid en interoperabiliteit. Tegelijk moeten transacties beschermd blijven tegen ongewenste inzage. De ECB onderzoekt mechanismen die vertrouwelijkheid garanderen, zonder de noodzakelijke traceerbaarheid voor toezicht te verliezen. Deze zoektocht naar balans is complex: enerzijds is er de behoefte van burgers aan bescherming van hun betaalgedrag, anderzijds moet witwas- en fraudeopsporing effectief blijven. Eerdere pilots en samenwerkingen, zoals met blockchainprojecten die zich specialiseren in vertrouwelijke transacties, dienen als testomgeving om dit probleem op te lossen. Het succes van de digitale euro zal sterk afhangen van het vertrouwen van burgers dat hun privacy gewaarborgd blijft, terwijl tegelijkertijd financiële stabiliteit behouden wordt. BREAKING: The ECB’s Digital Euro is set to launch in October. Key concerns include: – Real-time transaction tracking – Potential for payment blocking – Automatic tax deductions – Restrictions on cash withdrawals – Programmable money with expiration dates They couldn’t… pic.twitter.com/UvQH750gbl — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) March 9, 2025 Digitale euro tussen innovatie en strategische noodzaak De digitale euro ontwikkelt zich tot meer dan een technologische innovatie: het groeit uit tot een strategisch middel in de mondiale betaalstrijd. Publieke blockchains kunnen de euro nieuw bereik geven, maar stellen Europa ook voor grote keuzes rond privacy en governance. Het besluit over de infrastructuur is nog niet genomen. De richting wordt wel beïnvloed door geopolitieke en marktdruk. Europese functionarissen benadrukken dat Europa niet de luxe heeft om te lang te wachten, omdat een toenemende afhankelijkheid van Amerikaanse stablecoins het risico met zich meebrengt dat de euro zijn strategische waarde verliest. De ECB heeft bevestigd dat een definitieve beslissing uiterlijk eind 2025 zal vallen, waarmee duidelijk wordt of de digitale euro daadwerkelijk de stap zet naar een publiek of privaat platform. Volg ons op Instagram voor dagelijkse updates en visuals rond de digitale euro en de laatste cryptonieuwtjes. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Digitale euro krijgt wellicht Ethereum of Solana als basis is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
The Samurai’s Call — Turtle Club x Katana Campaign

The Samurai’s Call is the latest chapter in Katana’s campaign to ignite its ecosystem! It’s calling all Bitcoin holders to join the charge…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
