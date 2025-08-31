Financial Times: Cryptocurrency boom drives luxury tourism market boom, with young entrepreneurs becoming the main consumers

PANews reported on August 31st that, according to the Financial Times, as Bitcoin prices soared, wealthy young entrepreneurs sparked a global luxury tourism boom, with a growing number of private jet and ultra-luxury cruise operators beginning to accept cryptocurrency payments. According to McKinsey analysis, people aged 30 to 40 will spend $28 billion on luxury travel in 2023, a figure projected to reach $54 billion by 2028.

Flexjet Chairman Kenn Ricci said "huge" demand from young, wealthy customers prompted Flexjet's FXAIR subsidiary to accept cryptocurrency payments. FXAIR offers flights from Farnborough Airport near London to New York City for around $80,000. Ricci said Flexjet has seen a "significant" increase in bookings in recent months from "young entrepreneurs in the bitcoin space who are flying further and want bigger aircraft. We save them time, which is the most precious luxury."

Luxury cruise company Virgin Voyages now offers $120,000 annual passes for purchase with cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, SeaDream Yacht Club, which operates two ultra-luxury yachts with a near-50:50 crew-to-passenger ratio, began accepting Bitcoin shortly after Trump began his second term. Boutique hotel groups including Kessler Collection Hotels in the US and Pavilions Hotels & Resorts in Hong Kong also accept tokens like Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.