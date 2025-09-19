Finary Completes €25 Million Series B Funding, Led by PayPal Ventures

PANews reported on September 19th that wealth management platform Finary announced the completion of a € 25 million Series B funding round led by PayPal Ventures , with participation from LocalGlobe , Hedosophia , Shapers , and existing investors Y Combinator and Speedinvest . Finary plans to leverage AI technology to build an automated and personalized wealth management platform. It will also launch new products such as brokerage accounts, investment accounts ( PEAs ), and retirement accounts ( PERs ), and expand into more European markets. Finary currently has over 600,000 users and aims to achieve profitability in the fourth quarter of 2024 . PANews reported on September 19th that wealth management platform Finary announced the completion of a € 25 million Series B funding round led by PayPal Ventures , with participation from LocalGlobe , Hedosophia , Shapers , and existing investors Y Combinator and Speedinvest . Finary plans to leverage AI technology to build an automated and personalized wealth management platform. It will also launch new products such as brokerage accounts, investment accounts ( PEAs ), and retirement accounts ( PERs ), and expand into more European markets. Finary currently has over 600,000 users and aims to achieve profitability in the fourth quarter of 2024 .