Finastra and Circle Partner to Use USDC for $5 Trillion in Cross-Border Payments

PANews reported on August 28th, according to Coindesk, that Finastra announced it will integrate Circle's USDC stablecoin into its payment hub, allowing banks to use USDC for cross-border payment settlements. The integration will initially be applied to Finastra's Global PAYplus (GPP) system, which processes over $5 trillion in cross-border payment flows daily. The move aims to reduce reliance on costly correspondent networks and provide faster, lower-cost settlement services.

Circle’s partnership with Finastra will help banks test and launch innovative payment models by combining blockchain technology with the scale and trust of existing banking systems.