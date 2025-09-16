Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Post-Show Highlights

The curtains have just come down on another remarkable edition of Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025, and the energy from Riyadh is still reverberating. Over the course of two dynamic days, industry leaders, innovators, regulators, and disruptors came together to chart the future of banking and financial services in the Kingdom.

The summit wasn’t just about sharing ideas – it was about sparking real conversations. From thought-provoking keynotes to interactive panel sessions, delegates immersed themselves in discussions on how next-gen technologies, regulatory frameworks, and customer-centric innovation are shaping the region’s financial ecosystem.

One of the standout moments of the summit was the networking buzz. In just the first few hours, delegates engaged in over 100 one-on-one meetings, unlocking collaborations and forging new partnerships that are sure to carry forward the momentum long after the event.

Spotlight on Panel Discussion

Town Hall Panel Discussion:“Defending the Future: Strengthening Cybersecurity and Risk Management in Saudi Arabia’s Financial Ecosystem.”

Moderator:

Ali AlGharrash- Group Head of Cybersecurity (CISO), MEDGULF Cooperative Insurance

Panellists:

🔹 Chaudry Safi Malik- Senior Director Retail Credit Risk, Alrajhi bank

🔹 Issa Al Hurimmees – EVP – Retail Risk (CRRO), The Saudi National Bank – SNB

🔹 Ayman Alhabib- Chief Risk Officer, D360 Bank

🔹 Amro Shawli- Chief Governance, Risk & Control Officer, Bupa Arabia

🔹 Dami Adebari- Regional Sales Director, HID

This powerful panel shed light on the escalating challenges of fraud, cyber threats, and operational risks facing Saudi Arabia’s financial ecosystem. Discussions highlighted next-gen cybersecurity frameworks, proactive risk management, and customer-centric resilience strategies to ensure financial institutions remain both innovative and secure.

Inspiring Keynote Presentations

Over two power-packed days, the summit featured keynote addresses from distinguished leaders, each spotlighting a unique dimension of the Kingdom’s financial future:

Abdelrahman Ahmed- Chief Strategy Transformation Officer, Arab National Bank The Shift to Customer-Centric Banking: Mastering Personalization and Enhancing Customer Experience

Ayman Alhabib- Chief Risk Officer, D360 Bank – The Future of Risk Management: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Smarter Decisions

Distinguished Delegates from Leading Banks and Institutions

Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Saudi National Bank (SNB)

Al Rajhi Bank

Riyad Bank

Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF)

Alinma Bank

Arab National Bank (ANB)

Bank AlBilad

The Saudi Investment Bank

Bank AlJazira

Saudi British Bank (SAB)

Gulf International Bank

Al Rayan Group

Bupa Arabia and many more

Celebrating Excellence – The Finnovex Awards

Finnovex Saudi Arabia has always been more than just a summit – it’s a stage to recognize the pioneers who are driving real change in the financial industry. This year’s Finnovex Awards celebrated visionaries and institutions whose work has set new benchmarks for innovation, inclusion, and impact.

We are proud to congratulate our winners:

Excellence in Digital Transformation – Arab National Bank

– Arab National Bank Excellence in Digital Corporate Banking – BSF

– BSF Excellence in Customer Experience Enhancement – Alrajhi bank

– Alrajhi bank Excellence in Digital Innovation – STC Bank

– STC Bank Excellence in Open Banking – بنك البلاد | Bank Albilad

– بنك البلاد | Bank Albilad Outstanding Contribution to Capital Markets – International Business and Investment Union

– International Business and Investment Union Outstanding Contribution to Financial Inclusion Initiative – Alinma

– Alinma Excellence in Cybersecurity – D360 Bank

– D360 Bank Excellence in Fintech – Bank AlJazira | بنك الجزيرة

– Bank AlJazira | بنك الجزيرة Excellence in Composable Banking Platforms – Infosys Finacle

– Infosys Finacle Excellence in Digital Consumer Transformation – SAUDI FINANCE | السعودية للتمويل & Nucleus Software

– SAUDI FINANCE | السعودية للتمويل & Nucleus Software Outstanding Contribution to Next-Gen Banking – Audax

– Audax Outstanding Contribution to Next-Gen Banking – Global ITS

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Digital Banking & Risk Trailblazer of the Year 2025 – Majed Al Jeneny, STC Bank

– Majed Al Jeneny, STC Bank CDO of the Year 2025 – Mazen Pharaon, Riyad Bank

– Mazen Pharaon, Riyad Bank CIO of the Year 2025 – Yasser AlOufi, Alinma

– Yasser AlOufi, Alinma CTO of the Year 2025 – Khalid Al-Juhani, Arab National Bank

– Khalid Al-Juhani, Arab National Bank Finnovator of the Year 2025 – Abdelrahman Ahmed, Arab National Bank

– Abdelrahman Ahmed, Arab National Bank Techblazer of the Year 2025 – Tariq Al-Issa, Alrajhi bank

– Tariq Al-Issa, Alrajhi bank Digital Innovator of the Year 2025 – Raed Aldawood, بنك البلاد | Bank Albilad

– Raed Aldawood, بنك البلاد | Bank Albilad AI Innovator of the Year 2025 – Abdullah AlQarawi, Alrajhi bank

Each awardee reflects the spirit of Finnovex – pushing boundaries, embracing disruption, and keeping customers at the heart of every transformation.

Looking Ahead

As we close this chapter in Saudi Arabia, the excitement doesn’t end here. The conversations ignited in Riyadh are just the beginning of a broader journey. Finnovex continues across regions, bringing together global leaders to share, connect, and co-create the future of finance.

A heartfelt thank you to our partners, speakers, award winners, and delegates who made this edition of Finnovex Saudi Arabia not only successful but truly unforgettable.

Until next time – let’s keep building the future together.

