Firedancer devs' new proposal aims to make Solana even faster

Jump Crypto has proposed removing Solana’s fixed compute block limit to prioritize high-performance validators to handle complex blocks over suboptimal validators.
Web3 infrastructure company Jump Crypto has proposed removing Solana’s fixed compute block limit to strengthen network performance and incentivize validators with suboptimal hardware to upgrade.
Jump, which is building a high-performance Firedancer validator client for Solana, is pushing for the SIMD-0370 proposal to be implemented sometime after the Alpenglow upgrade, Solana research company Anza said on Saturday.
Alpenglow passed in a near-unanimous vote earlier this month and is set to be deployed on a testnet in December.
Read more