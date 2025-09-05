First Dogecoin ETF May Launch Next Week

The crypto market is buzzing with the potential for a groundbreaking development: the launch of the first-ever Dogecoin ETF. According to analysts at Bloomberg, this highly anticipated fund could receive approval as early as next week. This proposed ETF is a collaborative effort between Rex Shares and Osprey Funds and is slated to trade on …

