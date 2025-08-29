First-Ever Money Expo Chile Opens, Creating a New Platform for Dialogue on Finance and Trading

The debut edition welcomed 1,200+ participants on Day 1 and is set to drive more than 2,500 attendees across two days.

Santiago, Chile, August 27, 2025Money Expo Chile celebrated its first-ever edition today, marking a milestone for the country’s financial sector. The debut at Espacio Riesco attracted investors, traders, financial advisors, fintech leaders, and international media, establishing a powerful new platform for knowledge exchange, regulatory dialogue, and cross-border collaboration. The event, expected to drive over 2,500 attendees across its two days, recorded a footfall of more than 1,200 participants on Day 1 alone, reflecting strong momentum and engagement across the financial ecosystem.

A Successful Debut for Chile’s Finance Industry

The inaugural edition of Money Expo Chile welcomed participants from 10+ countries across Latin America, Europe, and North America, underscoring the event’s international reach.

On the exhibition floor, 15+ global and regional brands showcased next-generation solutions spanning FX, digital assets, DeFi, blockchain, payments, wealth management, and compliance. Leading participants included EBC Financial Group, Vantage, XM, HF Markets, and others, who engaged audiences with live demos, product launches, and interactive client activations.

Santiago: A Rising Financial Hub

As host city, Santiago is rapidly positioning itself as Latin America’s financial springboard. Backed by a thriving fintech ecosystem, progressive open finance regulations, and a culture of entrepreneurship, the city is emerging as an ideal destination for investment, innovation, and collaboration.

Key Highlights from Day 1

  • Keynote Presentation: Luis Moscoso (Washington Capital) delivered a presentation on “Gold, Copper & the Dollar: Navigating Jackson Hole and the Fed’s Next Move.” He outlined how global copper dynamics, evolving U.S. trade policies, and China’s influential role are shaping trends in metals markets, while reinforcing gold’s continuing position as a safe-haven asset.
  • Panel on Fintech Regulation & Compliance: Moderated by Michael Mirarchi (ATFX Connect – LATAM), with experts Ignacio Pera (Dentons), Cristián Reyes (Aninat Abogados), Matías Langevin (HD), and Matías Dib (Hackmetrix). The panel discussed strategies for implementing blockchain, digital payments, and AI within Chile’s evolving regulatory framework, providing practical guidance on how to drive innovation while ensuring compliance and market readiness.

Registration Still Open

Attendees who have not yet registered can still secure their place at Money Expo Chile. Registration remains open onsite at Espacio Riesco and online at moneyexpoglobal.com/chile/en/register, giving finance professionals, traders, and innovators the opportunity to join the region’s most dynamic platform for financial dialogue and collaboration.

Looking Ahead

The strong momentum of Day 1 set the stage for what is expected to become a landmark annual gathering for Chile’s financial community. The opening day showcased Santiago as a thriving hub for finance and fintech, with high attendance and engaging discussions. Day 2 will feature additional high-level sessions, networking opportunities, and innovative showcases, further reinforcing the event’s role as a key meeting point for the region’s financial ecosystem.

About Money Expo Chile

Money Expo Chile is the first edition of the Money Expo series in the country, bringing together traders, investors, financial institutions, and fintech innovators. Featuring a high-level conference and exhibition, the event showcases the latest in trading, fintech, digital assets, payments, and financial services, positioning Chile as a growing hub for financial dialogue and collaboration.

