The post First U.S. Memecoin ETF $DOJE to Launch Next Week appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
The first-ever U.S. memecoin ETF, $DOJE, is expected to launch next week, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas. This marks a major milestone as the first ETF built around a meme-based cryptocurrency with no intended utility. The launch signals growing institutional interest in Dogecoin, with prices rallying ahead of the debut. This new fund offers retail investors a regulated way to invest in the popular memecoin.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.