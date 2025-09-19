The first-ever multi-asset crypto ETF in the U.S. has officially hit Wall Street, unlocking massive exposure to top digital assets. Grayscale Launches Groundbreaking Crypto ETF on NYSE Arca Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital asset-focused investment platform, announced on Sept. 19 that its Grayscale Coindesk Crypto 5 ETF has started trading on NYSE Arca, following […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/first-us-multi-asset-crypto-etf-begins-trading-with-bitcoin-ether-xrp-solana-cardano/