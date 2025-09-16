First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Set for US Unveiling This Week—Here’s How

In brief XRP and DOGE ETFs are expected to debut this week.

The exchange traded funds come from Rex-Osprey and are filed using the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Other XRP and DOGE ETFs are seen as “near locks” for approval later this year.

Traditional investors in the United States will be able to gain exposure to Ripple-linked asset XRP and leading meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) this week via new exchange traded products set to debut from financial institutions Rex Shares and Osprey Funds.

The firms have registered the funds under the Investment Company Act of 1940, allowing them to hit the market alongside other crypto ETFs, which are registered like commodity trusts via the Securities Act of 1933. Their listing is expected on Thursday.

“Investors look to ETFs as trading and access vehicles,” Greg King, founder and CEO of REX Financial told Decrypt.

“The digital asset revolution is already underway, and to be able to offer exposure to spot XRP and other crypto returns within the protections of the US ’40 Act ETF regime is something Rex-Osprey is proud of and has worked diligently to achieve.”

According to the investment filing, the firm will gain exposure to spot XRP through “REX-OspreyTM XRP (Cayman) Portfolio S.P.,” a subsidiary registered in the Cayman Islands that is wholly-owned and controlled by the fund. Additionally, the fund may invest in derivatives that are tied to XRP to provide exposure to investors.

The prospectus indicates a similar process for its Dogecoin focused ETF, DOJE.

The model for these ETFs differ from existing spot Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs as they do not directly expose holders to the underlying asset, but instead invest via the Cayman Islands subsidiary. Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs are backed by reserves of the underlying assets themselves.

Rex-Opsrey also used the Investment Company Act of 1940 for its Solana staking ETF which hit the market in June, becoming the first exchange traded product of its kind.

The firm also has effective filings for ETFs for President Donald Trump’s official Solana meme coin—TRUMP—and popular Solana token, BONK. However, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, there is no set date for the start of those products.

Meanwhile, more than 90 other ETF applications featuring assets like XRP and Solana, are still pending approval by the SEC—some with decisions looming in October. ETF analysts previously told Decrypt that approvals for Dogecoin, Solana, and XRP ETFs was a “near lock.”