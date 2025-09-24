Fitell Corp Announces Solana-Based Treasury Strategy With $100M Initial Funding

Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL), the Australian-based company that operates in the fitness and wellness industry, has announced plans to launch its Solana (SOL) treasury strategy, backed by a $100 million financing facility. As the first Solana digital asset treasury in Australia, the company aims to rebrand it as Solana Australia Corporation after launch.
Fitell’s announcement of the transformation from a fitness equipment retailer into a cryptocurrency-focused investment company received optimistic reactions from its investors, resulting in a sudden spike in its stock price. Following the press release, FTEL surged from $7.4 to $15.79 within hours, before pulling back to $8.5.
Fitell pursues a dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), through which regional investors will have access and exposure to SOL, and it aims to become the largest publicly listed holder of Solana in Australia. The roadmap also includes the generation of outsized yields through the deployment of SOL across derivatives and DeFi suites.
To lead the roadmap, the company has appointed crypto veterans David Swaney and Cailen Sullivan as advisors to the treasury strategy. David Swaney, who has been focusing on institutional adoption of on-chain assets, intends to emphasize crypto’s ability to generate yield on assets beyond staking. The returns will be added to the treasury reserve to boost the SOL-per-share.
Cailen Sulliven, who has been active in the blockchain space since 2013, stated that the strategy not only focuses on Solana itself but also the broader crypto ecosystem. “ By deploying more assets on-chain, we aim to generate outsized returns, setting a new benchmark for performance in digital asset management,” he added.
Both advisers expressed their excitement to lead Fitell’s treasury strategy and ensure value creation through capital concentration in the Solana ecosystem. “By bringing assets on-chain and integrating with native projects, we believe we can deliver value to shareholders while advancing the ecosystem,” they added.
By entering a $100M convertible note facility with a U.S.-based institutional investor, Fitell will start the initial SOL accumulation, with a $10 million instant purchase from the initial closing. Rodman & Renshaw, LLC, a boutique investment bank based in New York City, acts as the placement agent for the financing. BitGo Trust Company, Inc., which holds money-transmitter licenses in various U.S. states, will custody the accumulated SOL.
The SOL in custody will be staked through institutional-grade infrastructure, also DeFi yield strategies such as options, snowballs, and on-chain liquidity provisioning will be implemented. Market observers suggest that the emerging treasury building of SOL will position it above ETH in the long run.
The recent correction in the entire crypto market has affected SOL significantly, pulling the price from $240 to $204. SOL’s 24-hour trading volume also dropped by 28%, indicating reduced activity. The MACD is bearish, and the RSI-14 shows a weakening momentum. However, price prediction experts believe that it can hold the $200 support ahead of the highly anticipated ETF decisions by the SEC. At present, SOL is trading for $209.88, a 3.39% downtrend from yesterday.
Also Read: Solana Price Prediction: SOL Maintains Momentum on Institutional Interest
Fitell Corporation is a fitness-focused company that delivers health solutions and equipment across the Australian market through its online retail subsidiary, GD Wellness Pty Ltd. The company has been focusing on the blockchain industry for a while and has plans to transform into a digital asset management company.
The post Fitell Corp Announces Solana-Based Treasury Strategy With $100M Initial Funding appeared first on BiteMyCoin.