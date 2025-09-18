FIU Mandates CERT-In Cybersecurity Audits for Indian Crypto Exchanges and Custodians

India has taken a significant step toward stricter digital asset regulation, mandating bank-grade cybersecurity audits for cryptocurrency exchanges, custodians, and intermediaries. The directive, issued by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), requires all virtual digital asset (VDA) service providers to undergo audits conducted by professionals empanelled with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), according to […]
