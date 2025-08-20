Flamengo Moves Four Points Clear In Brazilian Série A Title Race

Flamengo’s forward #27 Bruno Henrique celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Copa Libertadores round of 16 first leg all-Brazilian football match between Flamengo and Internacional at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 13, 2025. AFP via Getty Images

Flamengo is top of the Brazilian Série A at the midway point in the season. The Rio de Janeiro club leads by four points, with Palmeiras and Cruzeiro joining a three horse race for the title.

Flamengo Stays On Top

Flamengo has been in dominant form as of late. The team on top of the league isn’t showing any signs of weakness after 19 games of this campaign and is certainly favourite to go on and win this title.

PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL – AUGUST 17: Gonzalo Plata of Flamengo celebrates after scoring the third goal of his team during the match between Internacional and Flamengo as part of Brasileirao 2025 at Beira-Rio Stadium on August 17, 2025 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images) Getty Images

This weekend Flamengo picked up three important points away at Internacional, a team who Flamengo also leads in the Copa Libertadores round of 16. The team has suffered just one league defeat since the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup in June and only two in total all season, the least by any side.

Flamengo’s defence has been in spectacular form. It has conceded just nine goals in 19 league games, the the lowest tally in the league by far, whilst also scoring the most goals in the Sèrie A. This club is hurting from four seasons without a league title but on current form that bad run will come to an end this year.

Never Write Off Palmeiras

Despite infighting at the club and star player Estêvão’s move to Chelsea, Palmeiras are sneakily hanging onto Flamengo’s lead.

In recent weeks Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira has complained about the clubs pitch, and also received threats and jeers from his own fans, and yet results on the pitch have been steady for the São Paulo outfit.

BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL – DECEMBER 06: Dudu of Palmeira celebrate with the trophy after winning the match between Cruzeiro and Palmeiras as part of Brasileirao 2023 at Mineirao Stadium on December 06, 2023 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images) Getty Images

Palmeiras currently sits in second place in the table, trailing Flamengo by four points but with an extra game still to play. The champions of Brazil in 2022 and 2023 still believes it can win a third title in four years.

Palmeiras hasn’t entertained in the league this season, scoring and conceding few goals. The club has won five out of its last six league games, but each of those victories came by just a single goal. Does this mean Palmeiras have been lucky or is winning under pressure the true sign of a champion?

Cruzeiro Still Has Hope

The outsider in the title challenge is still very much in the race. Cruzeiro, from the city of Belo Horizonte, currently sits in third place in the table but five points adrift of Flamengo, with one more game played.

BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL – August 10: Kaio Jorge of Cruceiro reacts after a defeat in the match between Cruzeiro and Santos as part of Brasileirao 2025 at Mineirão Stadium on August 10, 2025 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nobody can rule Cruzeiro out, but the team is on a terrible run of form. ‘The Foxes’ drew 1-1 away to Mirassol on Monday night which means in five league games it has won just one match. This bad patch includes two home defeats to ‘weaker’ opposition Santos and Cearà.

Yet, as long as star striker and Série A top scorer Kaio Jorge stays on form Cruzeiro will stay on the heels of Flamengo and Palmeiras. The 23 year-old is having a stunning season. In 19 league matches he has provided one goal contribution per game, scoring 14 goals and providing five assists. Cruzeiro has enjoyed huge victories against teams like league leaders Flamengo this season, but simply cannot drop more points to bottom-half teams if it has serious title ambitions.