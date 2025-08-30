Flare and Everything Blockchain Sign Partnership Agreement to Promote XRPFi Framework for Enterprise Treasury Monetization

PANews reported on August 30th that data-focused blockchain company Flare has signed a memorandum of understanding with US-listed Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) to adopt its XRP finance (XRPFi) framework for corporate bond yields. The core of this framework is Flare's "FAssets" system, a trustless bridge that provides smart contract functionality for tokens like XRP and Bitcoin. Combined with Flare's rehypothecation layer, Firelight, the system allows businesses to convert XRP into FXRP and allocate it across decentralized lending, staking, and liquidity protocols.

A few months ago, Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) pledged to inject $100 million in XRP into the Flare ecosystem, making EBZT the second publicly listed company to do so.