The event, organized with Web3 education platform EasyA, is expected to draw 200 participants competing for a $35,000 prize pool, according to a press release, shared with Coindoo.

The hackathon is designed to showcase how Flare’s interoperability protocols and XRPL’s payment infrastructure can combine to fuel innovations in decentralized finance, real-world asset tokenization, and consumer-facing apps.

Teams will be challenged across three areas: financial products anchored in real-world data, composable dApps that blend XRPL and Flare functionality, and lightweight consumer applications with creative use cases.

Workshops led by Flare engineers will give attendees hands-on exposure to technologies such as smart accounts, FAssets, and oracles, while highlighting how XRPL accounts can control contracts deployed on Flare.

READ MORE: Major Pi Network News: Global Stage Awaits in October

Organizers see this as a practical demonstration of how the two ecosystems complement one another – XRPL providing speed and liquidity, and Flare enabling secure data, cross-chain proofs, and interoperability.

The Harvard event follows EasyA’s recent developer education campaigns and signals a growing push to expand the XRPFi ecosystem. Flare’s Max Luck described it as a way to connect infrastructure with builders, while XRPL Commons’ Odelia Torteman emphasized that merging XRPL’s settlement layer with Flare’s decentralized data unlocks new possibilities for DeFi.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Flare and XRPL Target Harvard to Launch Next Big Crypto Apps appeared first on Coindoo.