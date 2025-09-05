Flare and XRPL Target Harvard to Launch Next Big Crypto Apps

By: Coindoo
2025/09/05 22:46

Banner magacoin finance

The event, organized with Web3 education platform EasyA, is expected to draw 200 participants competing for a $35,000 prize pool, according to a press release, shared with Coindoo.

The hackathon is designed to showcase how Flare’s interoperability protocols and XRPL’s payment infrastructure can combine to fuel innovations in decentralized finance, real-world asset tokenization, and consumer-facing apps.

Teams will be challenged across three areas: financial products anchored in real-world data, composable dApps that blend XRPL and Flare functionality, and lightweight consumer applications with creative use cases.

Workshops led by Flare engineers will give attendees hands-on exposure to technologies such as smart accounts, FAssets, and oracles, while highlighting how XRPL accounts can control contracts deployed on Flare.

READ MORE:

Major Pi Network News: Global Stage Awaits in October

Organizers see this as a practical demonstration of how the two ecosystems complement one another – XRPL providing speed and liquidity, and Flare enabling secure data, cross-chain proofs, and interoperability.

The Harvard event follows EasyA’s recent developer education campaigns and signals a growing push to expand the XRPFi ecosystem. Flare’s Max Luck described it as a way to connect infrastructure with builders, while XRPL Commons’ Odelia Torteman emphasized that merging XRPL’s settlement layer with Flare’s decentralized data unlocks new possibilities for DeFi.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Flare and XRPL Target Harvard to Launch Next Big Crypto Apps appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic bans Chinese-controlled firms and their overseas branches from its AI tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1211+2,80%
Comedian
BAN$0,09809-2,65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 23:15
Share
Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Sora Ventures announced plans to establish a $1 billion fund to support companies focusing on Bitcoin treasury assets in Asia. Continue Reading: Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here
SphereX
HERE$0,00029+20,83%
FUND
FUND$0,021--%
Sora
SORA$0,0003413+8,31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 23:03
Share
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4.295,71-0,14%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?