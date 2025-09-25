The post Flare Brings Non-Custodial XRP Into Decentralized Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 25 September 2025 | 12:00 Flare’s native token, FLR, surged nearly 8% in the past day to trade near $0.03, reflecting investor enthusiasm after the network introduced FXRP – a new wrapped version of XRP designed for decentralized finance. With a market capitalization of around $1.9 billion, FLR is positioning itself as a gateway for assets like XRP to enter DeFi at scale. At its core, FXRP is part of Flare’s FAssets system, which transforms tokens without native smart contracts into onchain, overcollateralized assets. For XRP holders, that means the ability to mint a one-to-one version of their coins that can be deployed into lending markets, liquidity pools, or other DeFi applications. Unlike earlier custodial wrappers that struggled to gain adoption, FXRP uses Flare’s own oracle and data connectors to keep the process decentralized and verifiable. The rollout is starting cautiously, with just five million FXRP available during the first week, though the ceiling will expand over time. Holders can mint directly through Flare’s independent agents or acquire FXRP on decentralized exchanges such as SparkDEX, BlazeSwap, and Enosys. Popular wallets like Luminite and Oxen Flow have already integrated support for minting, swapping, and bridging. Flare is also dangling incentives to bring liquidity onto the network. Rewards in rFLR – its native emissions token – will be distributed to FXRP trading pools, with some early pairs targeting aggressive yields. Borrowing against FXRP is being rolled out as well, providing more utility for the wrapped asset. Security has been a central talking point. The FAssets system has been audited by Zellic and Coinspect, with additional bug bounties and constant monitoring from Hypernative in place. These safeguards are designed to reassure users that the infrastructure can handle large-scale activity. The launch represents a bigger shift for XRP, which has long sat outside… The post Flare Brings Non-Custodial XRP Into Decentralized Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 25 September 2025 | 12:00 Flare’s native token, FLR, surged nearly 8% in the past day to trade near $0.03, reflecting investor enthusiasm after the network introduced FXRP – a new wrapped version of XRP designed for decentralized finance. With a market capitalization of around $1.9 billion, FLR is positioning itself as a gateway for assets like XRP to enter DeFi at scale. At its core, FXRP is part of Flare’s FAssets system, which transforms tokens without native smart contracts into onchain, overcollateralized assets. For XRP holders, that means the ability to mint a one-to-one version of their coins that can be deployed into lending markets, liquidity pools, or other DeFi applications. Unlike earlier custodial wrappers that struggled to gain adoption, FXRP uses Flare’s own oracle and data connectors to keep the process decentralized and verifiable. The rollout is starting cautiously, with just five million FXRP available during the first week, though the ceiling will expand over time. Holders can mint directly through Flare’s independent agents or acquire FXRP on decentralized exchanges such as SparkDEX, BlazeSwap, and Enosys. Popular wallets like Luminite and Oxen Flow have already integrated support for minting, swapping, and bridging. Flare is also dangling incentives to bring liquidity onto the network. Rewards in rFLR – its native emissions token – will be distributed to FXRP trading pools, with some early pairs targeting aggressive yields. Borrowing against FXRP is being rolled out as well, providing more utility for the wrapped asset. Security has been a central talking point. The FAssets system has been audited by Zellic and Coinspect, with additional bug bounties and constant monitoring from Hypernative in place. These safeguards are designed to reassure users that the infrastructure can handle large-scale activity. The launch represents a bigger shift for XRP, which has long sat outside…

Flare Brings Non-Custodial XRP Into Decentralized Finance

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 17:07
XRP
XRP$2.8149-2.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016055-5.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0118-3.43%
Flare
FLR$0.02479-0.64%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09496-6.42%
Fintech
  • 25 September 2025
  • |
  • 12:00

Flare’s native token, FLR, surged nearly 8% in the past day to trade near $0.03, reflecting investor enthusiasm after the network introduced FXRP – a new wrapped version of XRP designed for decentralized finance.

With a market capitalization of around $1.9 billion, FLR is positioning itself as a gateway for assets like XRP to enter DeFi at scale.

At its core, FXRP is part of Flare’s FAssets system, which transforms tokens without native smart contracts into onchain, overcollateralized assets. For XRP holders, that means the ability to mint a one-to-one version of their coins that can be deployed into lending markets, liquidity pools, or other DeFi applications. Unlike earlier custodial wrappers that struggled to gain adoption, FXRP uses Flare’s own oracle and data connectors to keep the process decentralized and verifiable.

The rollout is starting cautiously, with just five million FXRP available during the first week, though the ceiling will expand over time. Holders can mint directly through Flare’s independent agents or acquire FXRP on decentralized exchanges such as SparkDEX, BlazeSwap, and Enosys. Popular wallets like Luminite and Oxen Flow have already integrated support for minting, swapping, and bridging.

Flare is also dangling incentives to bring liquidity onto the network. Rewards in rFLR – its native emissions token – will be distributed to FXRP trading pools, with some early pairs targeting aggressive yields. Borrowing against FXRP is being rolled out as well, providing more utility for the wrapped asset.

Security has been a central talking point. The FAssets system has been audited by Zellic and Coinspect, with additional bug bounties and constant monitoring from Hypernative in place. These safeguards are designed to reassure users that the infrastructure can handle large-scale activity.

The launch represents a bigger shift for XRP, which has long sat outside the core of DeFi innovation. Just this week, Midas announced mXRP in partnership with Axelar, offering yet another route for tokenized XRP to find its way into decentralized applications. Flare, however, is pitching FXRP as the first fully non-custodial, overcollateralized option – one it says could set the standard for bringing legacy tokens into Web3.

Looking ahead, Flare plans to extend its FAssets system to cover other major non-smart contract coins, including Bitcoin and Dogecoin. If successful, the network could become a hub for bridging traditional cryptocurrencies into the decentralized economy.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/ripple-news-flare-brings-non-custodial-xrp-into-decentralized-finance/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD (PYUSD), the fully regulated U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, is now live on the Stellar network, announced on Thursday. The launch marks a milestone for both PayPal and Stellar, extending PYUSD’s reach into new wallets, platforms, and business use cases across global payments. The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 18, a flagship annual gathering of blockchain leaders, investors, and policymakers. Expanding Access Through Stellar’s Ecosystem By deploying on Stellar, PYUSD integrates with wallets and platforms including Bitcoin.com, Chipper Cash, Decaf, Arculus, Meru, CiNKO, COCA, Lobstr, and others. This expansion alllows millions of users to access a stablecoin option designed for low-cost payments. “Expanding PYUSD to the Stellar network is an exciting step toward making stable, trusted digital dollars more accessible and useful worldwide,” said Corbin Fraser, CEO of Bitcoin.com. “By supporting PYUSD on Stellar, we’re enabling our millions of users to enjoy fast, low-cost transfers while strengthening the role of stablecoins in real-world payments.” Empowering Businesses and SMEs Beyond consumer payments, PYUSD on Stellar offers small and medium-sized businesses access to near-instant settlement and real-time working capital. Companies can use PYUSD to pay suppliers, manage inventory, or cover operational costs without the delays typically associated with traditional finance. According to Paypal liquidity providers can participate by backing these financing opportunities and earning potential returns linked to real-world commerce. This creates a virtuous cycle of faster payments, improved liquidity, and enhanced financial inclusion, explains PayPal. PYUSD’s fully backed reserves—held in U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents—add trust and transparency. Oversight from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) ensures a high regulatory standard. PayPal Deepens Onchain Presence “PayPal continues to be at the forefront of payments, meeting our customers where they are — online, offline, and now onchain,” said May Zabaneh, Vice President of Crypto at PayPal. “Expanding PYUSD to Stellar broadens access to PYUSD and opens up new use cases and opportunities for seamless transactions for customers.” With this move, PayPal strengthens its role in the stablecoin ecosystem, offering consumers and enterprises a digital currency that bridges traditional finance with blockchain-powered efficiency. Stellar’s Growing Role in Digital Payments Stellar, which has processed over 20 billion operations across nearly 10 million accounts, provides a proven network for innovation in payments. Developers can integrate PYUSD into programmable payment solutions and enterprise-grade platforms using Stellar’s open-source SDKs and Soroban smart contracts. “Having a global leader like PayPal bring PYUSD to the Stellar network is a major step forward in how stablecoins can power real-world payments,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation. “This milestone sets the stage for broader adoption and innovation.”
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01614+13.66%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/19 01:00
Share
AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

The post AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD is steady above 0.6600 after Australia’s August labor market report showed unexpected job losses and a sharp drop in full-time employment, raising doubts about the RBA’s ability to maintain a gradual easing pace, BBH FX analysts report. Australia loses jobs in August as full-time employment drops sharply “AUD/USD edged lower but is holding above key support at 0.6600. Australia’s August labor force report was unexpectedly weak. The economy lost -5.4k jobs (consensus: +21.0k) vs 26.5k in July, driven by a -40.9k decline in full-time employment (vs. +63.6k in July). Part-time employment increased 35.5k, reversing July’s loss.” “The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2% for a second consecutive month in August but the drop in the participation rate and decline in hours worked signal slack is building beneath the surface.” “The RBA has flagged that the pace of decline in the cash rate will largely be driven by labor market conditions. Today’s soft jobs report weakens the case for a gradual RBA easing path and is a headwind for AUD. For now, RBA cash rate futures continue to imply 50bps of easing over the next twelve months and the policy rate to bottom near 3.10%.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-holds-above-06600-despite-weak-jobs-report-bbh-202509181144
NEAR
NEAR$2.83-6.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016055-5.59%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 00:14
Share
Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Defiance has rolled out a first-of-its-kind product with the launch of ETHI, a leveraged Ethereum exchange-traded fund that blends amplified exposure with an options-driven income stream. Defiance has unveiled the Defiance Leveraged Long + Income Ethereum ETF (ETHI), the first…
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05641-1.55%
KIND
KIND$0.00232-22.79%
FUND
FUND$0.01715-22.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/19 15:11
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own