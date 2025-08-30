Flare Lands Second Public Company For its XRP DeFi Framework

XRP’s slow push into institutional finance just picked up another backer.

Data-focused blockchain firm Flare announced on Friday that Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT), a U.S.-listed company, has signed a memorandum of understanding to adopt its XRP finance (XRPFi) framework for corporate treasury yield.

The move comes months after Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) committed $100 million in XRP to Flare’s ecosystem, making EBZT only the second public company to do so.

The agreements mark early steps in Flare’s effort to turn XRP — historically a non-yielding asset — into a productive instrument for institutions.

At the center of the framework is Flare’s “FAssets” system, a trustless bridge that gives smart contract functionality to tokens like XRP and bitcoin. Combined with Firelight, Flare’s restaking layer, the setup lets companies convert XRP into FXRP and allocate it across decentralized lending, staking and liquidity protocols.

“XRP, now a roughly $150 billion asset, has been a cornerstone of digital finance for more than a decade, yet institutions have had few ways to make it productive,” said Hugo Philion, Flare’s co-founder and CEO.

“Flare changes that by enabling a compliant, on-chain, non-custodial yield framework designed for corporate treasuries. With VivoPower and now Everything Blockchain, public companies are validating that XRPFi is not just a concept but an emerging institutional standard,” he added.

EBZT framed its decision as part of a broader shift in how public companies treat blockchain assets.

“This is about unlocking the true financial utility of digital assets like XRP, not just as speculative holdings, but as yield-bearing instruments that can compound over time,” said Arthur Rozenberg, the company’s CEO. “Flare gives us the rails to do this in a way that meets the governance, security, and auditability standards required of public companies.”

For now, the XRPFi push remains small in dollar terms relative to bitcoin or ether-based treasury pilots.

But two listed companies publicly adopting the model in under a year gives XRP a new narrative: less about speculation, more about yield, and potentially a step toward more mainstream corporate balance sheets.