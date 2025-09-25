TLDR Flare has launched FXRP, allowing XRP holders to access DeFi applications Over $7.1 million in XRP was locked in Flare’s vault within hours of launch FXRP enables XRP to be used for lending, borrowing, and earning interest The system is fully decentralized with all transactions tracked on the blockchain Security measures include multiple audits [...] The post Flare Network Launches FXRP: XRP Now Available for DeFi Applications appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Flare has launched FXRP, allowing XRP holders to access DeFi applications Over $7.1 million in XRP was locked in Flare’s vault within hours of launch FXRP enables XRP to be used for lending, borrowing, and earning interest The system is fully decentralized with all transactions tracked on the blockchain Security measures include multiple audits [...] The post Flare Network Launches FXRP: XRP Now Available for DeFi Applications appeared first on Blockonomi.

Flare Network Launches FXRP: XRP Now Available for DeFi Applications

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/25 19:13
TLDR

  • Flare has launched FXRP, allowing XRP holders to access DeFi applications
  • Over $7.1 million in XRP was locked in Flare’s vault within hours of launch
  • FXRP enables XRP to be used for lending, borrowing, and earning interest
  • The system is fully decentralized with all transactions tracked on the blockchain
  • Security measures include multiple audits and 24/7 monitoring

Flare Network has officially launched FXRP, a wrapped version of XRP that enables the token to participate in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. This move represents a major expansion for XRP, which has traditionally been used primarily for payments and money transfers.

The new system allows XRP holders to lock their tokens and mint FXRP through Flare’s FAssets system. This creates a 1:1 ERC-20 token on the Flare blockchain that can be used across various DeFi protocols.

The launch has seen strong early adoption. Within hours, more than $7.1 million worth of XRP had already flowed into Flare’s core vault, according to data shared by XRP validator Vet_XO. This figure continues to grow as minting activity increases.

FXRP opens up several new use cases for XRP holders. Users can now leverage their XRP as collateral, liquidity, or staking capital within DeFi protocols on the Flare network.

RippleX, the development arm of Ripple, highlighted that FXRP enables lending, borrowing, and yield generation opportunities that were previously unavailable to XRP holders. These new functions extend beyond the token’s traditional role in payments.

How FXRP Works

FXRP functions as an overcollateralized asset, allowing for non-custodial minting and transparent on-chain verification. Users can mint FXRP by depositing collateral through Flare’s independent agents.

Once minted, FXRP can be traded, lent, or added as liquidity on decentralized exchanges like SparkDEX, BlazeSwap, and Enosys. Wallets such as Luminite and Oxen Flow support minting and bridging to simplify access.

Flare has implemented a gradual rollout strategy. The network has capped FXRP issuance at 5 million units during its first week, with plans to increase this limit over time.

To encourage early participation, Flare is offering incentives. Liquidity pools will distribute rFLR (Reward Flare tokens) with targeted annual percentage rates reaching up to 50% for FXRP/USDT pairs.

Security is a priority for the FXRP system. Flare has conducted multiple independent audits with firms like Zellic and Coinspect. The system also employs 24/7 monitoring by Hypernative and supports bug bounty programs to identify and address risks.

Future Plans and Warnings

Flare cofounder Hugo Philion called the launch “a momentous moment” that marks both the culmination of years of development and the start of a new phase. He credited a 2018 conversation with Ripple’s David Schwartz as a pivotal moment that shaped the project.

Looking ahead, Flare plans to expand its FAssets system to include wrapped versions of Bitcoin and Dogecoin. The network also intends to launch integrations like liquid staking with stXRP through the Firelight project, which will allow FXRP to be used as collateral for loans and yield-generating strategies.

Flare has also introduced an XRP-backed stablecoin to strengthen the token’s role in DeFi. This adds yet another use case to the expanding XRP ecosystem.

However, community voices have urged caution. XRP validator Vet warned investors that all yield-bearing tokens carry risks. “Every ounce of yield is paid by some amount of risk,” they noted, adding that “some projects will rug and go belly up.”

Flare’s token, FLR, currently ranks 80th by market capitalization at about $1.9 billion and recently traded near $0.03, reflecting growing interest in its expanding ecosystem.

The FXRP launch represents Flare’s effort to bring XRP into the growing DeFi landscape, potentially opening new opportunities for one of the cryptocurrency market’s longest-standing assets.

