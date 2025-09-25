Flare has officially launched its long-awaited FAssets project, debuting within the XRP ecosystem, and has exceeded all expectations. The official announcement of the launch was made by the Flare team on September 24, 2025, making this the second yield-bearing project for XRP holders that is debuting this week. Alongside the launch, the network has revealed ... Read more The post Flare XRP Awakening: Flare Brings 5,000,000 XRP in Just 4 Hours appeared first on BiteMyCoin.Flare has officially launched its long-awaited FAssets project, debuting within the XRP ecosystem, and has exceeded all expectations. The official announcement of the launch was made by the Flare team on September 24, 2025, making this the second yield-bearing project for XRP holders that is debuting this week. Alongside the launch, the network has revealed ... Read more The post Flare XRP Awakening: Flare Brings 5,000,000 XRP in Just 4 Hours appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Flare XRP Awakening: Flare Brings 5,000,000 XRP in Just 4 Hours

By: Bitemycoin
2025/09/25 19:56
Flare has officially launched its long-awaited FAssets project, debuting within the XRP ecosystem, and has exceeded all expectations. The official announcement of the launch was made by the Flare team on September 24, 2025, making this the second yield-bearing project for XRP holders that is debuting this week. Alongside the launch, the network has revealed a weekly cap to control supply in the initial days.

FAssets Exceeds Expectations, Hitting a Weekly Cap of 5M XRP in Record-Breaking Time

In just 4 hours after the launch, the XRP community pushed FAssets to new heights, reaching a weekly minting of 5 million XRP, driven by a surge in demand. The milestone was revealed by Flare co-founder Hugo Philion through a post on X, explaining that caps are essential in ensuring the project witnesses a responsible rollout. Philion also announced that the team has plans to implement higher caps in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, Philion warned users not to purchase FXRP on Flare-based decentralized exchanges at an increased price, as supply-and-demand imbalances are anticipated to alter trading values. He also added that institutions will only step into the driver’s seat once the token has exceeded $100 million in supply, giving credit to the community for its success in the first wave.

Reports of Exceptional Figures from the FXRP Dashboard

Close inspection of the FXRP dashboard has revealed the impressive take-off of the project. Especially when it comes to numbers, FXRP has allocated 5 million tokens for minting (available for a certain period), dividing them into slots of 500,000 tokens, with a combined value of $14.22 million. However, within a few hours of the launch, all minting slots were filled, leaving no more available slots for the first week.

In the meantime, reward pools have been valued at $6,940, and at the time of writing, the total value locked stands at $14.03 million. As per the calculations, the collateral for FXRP reached $19.11 million after receiving $14.03 million in Flare and $5.85 million in USDT. In just 24 hours, the Core Vault witnessed a flow of 5.06 million XRP, while the outflows were valued at 476,819 XRP within the same period.

The FAssets Debut

For those who didn’t know, Flare made an official announcement of its introduction of FAssets, aiming to transform non-smart contract tokens like XRP into DeFi-ready assets. FXRP, the first of these tokens, reflects XRP, operating on an overcollateralized system of independent agents secured by Flare’s native data protocols.

This approach will allow XRP to trade, lend, create stablecoins, and stake liquid assets, giving it a full spectrum of DeFi activity. The Flare network calls this the beginning of an XRP DeFi awakening.

Mainly focusing on security from the outset, Flare ran at least four separate audits with the help of major firms, such as Zellic and Coinspect, conducted an ongoing bug bounty program with Immunefi, and invited community reviews on Code4rena.

The announcement also contained the methods on how users could get FXRP, with the most direct route being minting. At first, users have to XRP from the XRP Ledger into a self-custodial wallet, like Ledger or Bifrost. Once moved, users are recommended to mint the tokens through AU or Oracle Daemon.

For those who cannot mint directly, the team advises them to purchase the token from decentralized exchanges in the Flare ecosystem, which include SparkDEX, BlazeSwap, and Enosys. To simplify access, Wallet providers like Luminite and Oxen Flow also plan to add a swap function.

The launch also provided incentives in the form of FLR to DeFi pools, bringing significant value or boosting on-chain activity. According to the team, these incentives are only the beginning, with plans to extend its integration of FXRP and stXRP, which is a liquid-stake version of the XRP token created by Firelight.

