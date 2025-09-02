The United States August 29, 2025 The USD1 team announced today that they are making three improvements to their U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin, USD1—Transparency, Multichain, and Compliance. These improvements include a better reserve-disclosure cadence, more multichain deployments and bridging, and stronger BSA/KYC/AML compliance processes. The goal of the initiative is to create a USD-denominated infrastructure that is more verifiable, accessible, and resilient in a world where things are uncertain and liquidity is uneven.

Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP) is also improving the Fleet Miner cloud-mining platform by adding one-tap mobile access, USD daily settlement, and clean-energy hashrate, as well as better account recovery, risk controls, and 24/7 observability. This makes it easier for users to join the hashrate economy in a way that is compliant and open.

FLAMGP Goal

Make it easy to get hashrate, just like electricity. Fleet Miner (under FLAMGP) is dedicated to making mining open to everyone, long-lasting, legal, and clear. Fleet Miner sets a new standard for service quality and risk control in cloud mining. It has a smooth mobile experience, AI-driven efficiency scheduling, and a clean-energy hashrate.

FLAMGP Purpose

“We’re not selling miners; we’re providing a hashrate service that’s as reliable as infrastructure and as easy to use as an app.”

Product Highlights

Access to many assets: Native support for BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, TRX, and BNB to spread out risk and make returns more stable.

Unified iOS/Android dashboard; activation, tracking, reinvestment, and withdrawal in about three minutes.

Daily settlement: contracts in US dollars that settle every day, which helps reduce the effects of coin price volatility on cash flow (as per platform rules).

Clean energy: Data centers that run on 100% renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydro. AI improves PUE and energy per hash.

Full-stack assurance 24/7: Observability, alerts, and runbook orchestration work together to keep uptime stable and settlements going.

Compliance & Security

Compliance: Follows BSA-based KYC/AML and OFAC screening; finishes the FinCEN MSB registration and the state MTL/NYDFS BitLicense if necessary; and securities and derivatives activities follow SEC/CFTC rules. (Depending on what the platform says most recently.)

Security: High-level encryption and layered risk controls, as well as real-time edge/cloud threat protection and tiered safeguards for important assets.

Four Steps to Start (No Hardware Needed)

Register: Set up an account by email and finish the basic KYC process.

Pick: Match the contract term, rate, and asset to what you need.

Fund: Start hashrate with BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, DOGE, and other currencies.

Begin Mining: You can set up the cloud right away with no local operations, and you can settle every day with the option to withdraw or reinvest.

Examples of Featured Contract Plans

Outlook

Fleet Miner is more than just a technical improvement; it changes how people can participate. Users can diversify their portfolios, protect themselves from price swings, and make passive income by bringing BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and other coins into one interface. Fleet Miner wants to make the cloud-hashrate infrastructure more stable and open so that anyone can mine at any time and from any place. They are guided by accessibility, compliance, and sustainability.

