Floki unveils first Valhalla tournament: $150,000 prize pool

2025/09/25 08:54
Floki unveiled details of the first-ever tournament for its play-to-earn game Valhalla, with qualifiers set for Sept. 30, and the main event in early October.

Summary

  • Floki is kicking off its first-ever Valhalla play-to-earn tournament, with qualifiers starting on September 30 and the main event taking place in early October.
  • Players will compete for a $150,000 prize pool—double the initially announced amount—with top prizes including $50,000 for the champion.
  • The tournament highlights Valhalla’s tactical PvP gameplay, upgradeable NFTs, and player-owned economy, marking a major milestone for Floki’s flagship blockchain gaming project on the opBNB mainnet.

Valhalla, Floki’s flagship game, launched its play-to-earn metaverse game on the opBNB mainnet in June 2025. After a multi-year development timeline, the tactical strategy game officially went live on June 30, bringing the highly anticipated game to the blockchain gaming scene.

Now Floki has announced its debut tournament dates, with players set to share a $150,000 prize pool. 

Valhalla tournament – key dates and prizes

According to details the Floki (FLOKI) team shared via X on Sept. 24, the Valhalla game tournament begins with qualifiers on Sept. 30, 2025. The main event will happen on Oct. 4-5, offering a total of $150,000 in prizes to 64 winners. That’s double the initially announced prize pool of $75,000.

Overall, the top champion will walk away with $50,000 while second position offers $20,000 and third to fourth winners $10,000 each. Those who rank 33rd to 64th will each receive $400, Floki noted.

Vikings, or warriors taking part in the qualifiers but fail to progress to the main battle will also stand a chance to win. Floki will offer $10 in FLOKI tokens as bonus rewards to 500 warriors beaten in the qualifiers.

Details of how to join and what happens during the qualifiers and main event are on the official Floki X account.  

As well as player versus player, or PvP battles, Valhalla also features upgradeable non-fungible tokens. The in-game characters for the game are called veras and feature unique abilities and stats, with players able to control them during combat. The MMORPG offers a player-owned economy.

In the web3 gaming ecosystem, FLOKI ranks among the top coins. GameFi projects with tokens include Immutable, Gala, The Sandbox and Axie Infinity.

Source: https://crypto.news/floki-first-valhalla-tournament-150000-prize-pool/

