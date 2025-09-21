Flora Growth raised $401 million to launch an AI driven treasury strategy with 0G coin.

The company will rebrand as ZeroStack, using $366 million in digital assets and $35 million in cash to blend DeFi.

0G’s decentralized AI system trained a 107 billion parameter model 357 times faster than Google.

Flora Growth Corp, a global pharmaceutical distributor, just secured $401 million in funding to kick off an AI driven treasury plan centered on the Zero Gravity coin, or 0G. The deal includes a $22.88 million investment from DeFi Development Corp, a top Solana focused treasury firm.

Pioneering Decentralized AI Through 0G Integration

In their blog post, Flora plans to rebrand as ZeroStack while keeping the FLGC stock ticker. The move blends DeFi tools with traditional business and uses AI to smarten up treasury operations. They raised $366 million in digital assets and $35 million in cash through a private share sale at $25.19 each.

People contributing 0G tokens as loans, valued at $3 apiece, get pre funded warrants that kick in after shareholder okay.

Incoming CEO Daniel Reis Faria said AI changes not just what firms do but how they build their setups. He called this strategy a way for big investors to get equity in clear, verifiable, cheap, and private AI growth.

Flora highlighted 0G’s feat in training a 107 billion parameter AI model on spread out clusters over slow internet, beating Google’s old DiLoCo research by 357 times. This proves big AI can train without central hubs, handling tough tasks on networks.

0G leads as the first Web3 AI outfit to fully integrate its storage, compute, and training market into one system for decentralized AI work. It bundles everything into an easy operating system for Web2 and Web3 developers.

DeFi Development Corp leads the pack, joined by Dao5, Abstract Ventures, Dispersion Capital, Blockchain Builders Fund, and Salt.

Their CEO Joseph Onorati is pumped to team up and push AI on Solana. The deal should close around September 26 if conditions clear, with funds going to buy more 0G tokens for the ecosystem.