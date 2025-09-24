The post Fold Taps Stripe And Visa In Launch Of First Bitcoin-Only Credit Card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fold, a Bitcoin-first financial services company, announced today that it is tapping Stripe and Visa to power its forthcoming Fold Bitcoin Credit Card™, a product designed to make Bitcoin accumulation as simple as swiping a card.  The partnership pairs Stripe’s infrastructure with Visa’s global payments network, combining scale, reliability, and security with a rewards system denominated entirely in Bitcoin. A ‘Bitcoin-only’ rewards card The card, which is set to launch later this year, offers up to 3.5% back in Bitcoin on every purchase, with a flat 2% back instantly and an additional 1.5% for users who pay off their balance through a Fold Checking Account. In addition, cardholders can earn up to 10% back at top retail brands such as Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Starbucks, and Uber through the Fold rewards network. Unlike many crypto-linked rewards cards that juggle tokens, staking tiers, or exchange accounts, Fold is positioning its product as ‘Bitcoin-only, simple, and transparent.’ Fold first announced its credit card developments back in February of 2025.  From a consumer perspective, the Fold card could make Bitcoin accumulation easier and less intimidating. Instead of navigating exchanges, wallets, and private keys, users earn Bitcoin passively as they spend on ordinary purchases.  This “earn first, learn later” approach has already proven effective in onboarding newcomers to Bitcoin, and the card’s simplicity may further expand adoption. “Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes Bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, CEO and founder of Fold. “It’s simple enough for someone new to Bitcoin, but built with the transparency and control early adopters expect.” For Fold, the move represents a culmination of years of work integrating Bitcoin into everyday finance. The company first gained traction with its Bitcoin rewards debit card, gift card, and shopping app.  Now, with Stripe and… The post Fold Taps Stripe And Visa In Launch Of First Bitcoin-Only Credit Card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fold, a Bitcoin-first financial services company, announced today that it is tapping Stripe and Visa to power its forthcoming Fold Bitcoin Credit Card™, a product designed to make Bitcoin accumulation as simple as swiping a card.  The partnership pairs Stripe’s infrastructure with Visa’s global payments network, combining scale, reliability, and security with a rewards system denominated entirely in Bitcoin. A ‘Bitcoin-only’ rewards card The card, which is set to launch later this year, offers up to 3.5% back in Bitcoin on every purchase, with a flat 2% back instantly and an additional 1.5% for users who pay off their balance through a Fold Checking Account. In addition, cardholders can earn up to 10% back at top retail brands such as Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Starbucks, and Uber through the Fold rewards network. Unlike many crypto-linked rewards cards that juggle tokens, staking tiers, or exchange accounts, Fold is positioning its product as ‘Bitcoin-only, simple, and transparent.’ Fold first announced its credit card developments back in February of 2025.  From a consumer perspective, the Fold card could make Bitcoin accumulation easier and less intimidating. Instead of navigating exchanges, wallets, and private keys, users earn Bitcoin passively as they spend on ordinary purchases.  This “earn first, learn later” approach has already proven effective in onboarding newcomers to Bitcoin, and the card’s simplicity may further expand adoption. “Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes Bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, CEO and founder of Fold. “It’s simple enough for someone new to Bitcoin, but built with the transparency and control early adopters expect.” For Fold, the move represents a culmination of years of work integrating Bitcoin into everyday finance. The company first gained traction with its Bitcoin rewards debit card, gift card, and shopping app.  Now, with Stripe and…

Fold Taps Stripe And Visa In Launch Of First Bitcoin-Only Credit Card

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 00:58
Fold, a Bitcoin-first financial services company, announced today that it is tapping Stripe and Visa to power its forthcoming Fold Bitcoin Credit Card™, a product designed to make Bitcoin accumulation as simple as swiping a card. 

The partnership pairs Stripe’s infrastructure with Visa’s global payments network, combining scale, reliability, and security with a rewards system denominated entirely in Bitcoin.

A ‘Bitcoin-only’ rewards card

The card, which is set to launch later this year, offers up to 3.5% back in Bitcoin on every purchase, with a flat 2% back instantly and an additional 1.5% for users who pay off their balance through a Fold Checking Account.

In addition, cardholders can earn up to 10% back at top retail brands such as Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Starbucks, and Uber through the Fold rewards network. Unlike many crypto-linked rewards cards that juggle tokens, staking tiers, or exchange accounts, Fold is positioning its product as ‘Bitcoin-only, simple, and transparent.’

Fold first announced its credit card developments back in February of 2025. 

From a consumer perspective, the Fold card could make Bitcoin accumulation easier and less intimidating. Instead of navigating exchanges, wallets, and private keys, users earn Bitcoin passively as they spend on ordinary purchases. 

This “earn first, learn later” approach has already proven effective in onboarding newcomers to Bitcoin, and the card’s simplicity may further expand adoption.

“Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes Bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, CEO and founder of Fold. “It’s simple enough for someone new to Bitcoin, but built with the transparency and control early adopters expect.”

For Fold, the move represents a culmination of years of work integrating Bitcoin into everyday finance. The company first gained traction with its Bitcoin rewards debit card, gift card, and shopping app. 

Now, with Stripe and Visa behind its new credit card, Fold appears ready to bring Bitcoin rewards to a broader audience.

Industry partners echoed this optimism. 

“Our new consumer Issuing product is designed exactly for this purpose: to power customers like Fold that want to introduce new products to the market without the complexities of managing their own program,” said Sateesh Kumar Srinivasan, Head of Money Management Product at Stripe.

Cuy Sheffield, Visa’s Head of Crypto, framed the launch as part of a broader trend. “Fold’s Bitcoin rewards, paired with Visa’s scale and security, give consumers a safe, simple way to earn bitcoin as they shop,” he said.

Fold is betting that the prospect of stacking Bitcoin will resonate with consumers. If the card succeeds, it could mark a new chapter for Bitcoin adoption, one where earning and saving Bitcoin becomes as routine as buying groceries or paying for a ride home.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/news/fold-taps-stripe-and-visa-in-launch-of-first-bitcoin-only-credit-card

