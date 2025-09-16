Fomoin Partners with Memebridge for Cost-efficient Cross-Chain Transaction, Unlocking Seamless Web3 Applications across Chains

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 15:00
Memebridge, a cutting-edge cross-chain bridge solution, today announced a strategic collaboration with Fomoin, a digital gateway that allows Web3 users to discover the latest cryptocurrency opportunities. Through the partnership, Fomoin leverages Memebridge’s cross-chain interoperability infrastructure to run a seamless avenue to bridge assets across decentralized ecosystems and, as a result, unlocks limitless Web3 opportunities.

Memebridge is a cost-efficient Layer‑2 bridge that allows users to seamlessly transfer assets across different blockchain networks. Recognized as the cheapest Layer-2 bridge, Memebridge enables customers to enjoy low-cost transactions for moving digital assets across various protocols, making it an economical choice for DeFi customers. On the other hand, Fomoin is a digital marketing solution and a multi-purpose incubation engine for blockchain start-ups, helping crypto projects increase their presence and develop active, engaged communities.

Fomoin Achieves Cross-Chain Communication Using Memebridge Technology  

As illustrated in the data, a cross-chain bridge has been integrated into Fomoin’s network of digital marketing and incubation services through collaboration with Memebridge. This partnership is a cross-chain initiative that Fomoin utilizes to bring in billions of dollars in liquidity into its network. With this integration, Memebridge’s interoperability architecture powers seamless cost-effective cross-chain capabilities within Fomoin’s network, as a result, enables Fomoin to support native assets and cross-chain functionalities within the Web3 landscape.

With this new multi-chain bridge integration, users on the Fomoin network can now move assets from the incubation/ marketing platform to different decentralized networks of their preference. This unlocks limitless Web3 opportunities like token swaps, trading, lending, staking, borrowing, and decentralized applications for Fomoin customers.

The collaboration creates a gateway for bridging more prominent assets to the Fomoin network by utilizing Memebridge’s interoperability infrastructure to connect to a diverse array of EVM and non-EVM compatible blockchains. Using Memebridge’s cross-chain support, Fomoin users can now conveniently and cost-effectively swap tokens across multiple chains.

Memebridge and Fomoin Strengthening Blockchain Capability

The partnership between Memebridge and Fomoin indicates rising users’ interest in interacting with decentralized ecosystems and bridging assets to various chains. With its alliance with Memebridge, Fomoin gives users confidence to engage in cross-chain applications.

This partnership marks an important achievement in Fomoin’s dedication to advancing user interest within the wider decentralized ecosystem and expanding its usage and growth. By infusing Memebrige’s interoperability framework into Fomoin’s incubation and marketing platform, the alliance builds a strong support system for blockchain start-ups, crypto applications, and their visibility.  

