Foo Fighters Miss No. 1 On Several Charts — With Different Songs

Foo Fighters’ “Today’s Song” holds at No. 2 on Mainstream Rock Airplay, while “Everlong” rises to No. 2 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Dave Grohl performs onstage as The Foo Fighters reopen Madison Square Garden on June 20, 2021 in New York City. The concert, with all attendees vaccinated, is the first in a New York arena to be held at full-capacity since March 2020 when the pandemic lead to the closure of live performance venues. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FF)
Getty Images for FF
Earlier this summer, Foo Fighters returned with a brand new unexpected single called “Today’s Song.” The band shared the cut seemingly out of nowhere, and as is typically the case whenever one of the most celebrated acts in rock history delivers something new, “Today’s Song” became a big hit.
The track almost grants Foo Fighters another champion this week, but as it misses rising to No. 1 on a tally the group knows very well, the rockers sit in the runner-up spot on multiple rankings in America with different tracks.
“Today’s Song” Holds in Second Place
“Today’s Song” is steady at No. 2 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, one of several radio lists focused on rock music published by Billboard. Foo Fighters have already conquered the tally 14 times, but so far, “Today’s Song” has not made it to No. 1. It’s still one of the biggest hits on the list, and it could soon beat Sleep Theory’s “Static,” which is also a nonmover in first place.
“Everlong” Rises to No. 2
As “Today’s Song” settles in second place on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, “Everlong,” one of the most famous Foo Fighters singles, also climbs to No. 2 on a different list. That track, which is nearing half a decade on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart, rises from No. 3 to second place. Only Linkin Park’s “In the End” keeps it from returning to the throne.
“Everlong” Has Spent 79 Weeks at No. 1
Unlike “Today’s Song” on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, “Everlong” has previously led the charge on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs tally. The cut is the only leader by Foo Fighters, and one of just three hits from the band to make it to the roster.
Throughout the years that “Everlong” has spent on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart, the cut has racked up 79 turns at No. 1, making it one of the longest-running champions on any Billboard list.
“Today’s Song” Lives on Multiple Billboard Charts
“Everlong” can only be found on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart, while “Today’s Song” occupies space on multiple rosters. The single earns another stay at No. 1 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay ranking and is also stationary on the Alternative Airplay and Adult Alternative Airplay tallies, settling once again at Nos. 4 and 24, respectively.
It’s only on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, a consumption-based list, where “Today’s Song” falls. The Foo Fighters cut peaked at No. 5 and this time dips a single spot to No. 15.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/01/foo-fighters-miss-no-1-on-several-charts—with-different-songs/